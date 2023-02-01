Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Dubbo's You Cafe now serving global and Asian fusion meals

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef David Shi and Belle Wong with their son, You, pictured inside their family café. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Owners of the newly opened family-run You Café are excited to bring "Asian fusion" delicacies to Dubbo's coffee shop scene .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.