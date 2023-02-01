Owners of the newly opened family-run You Café are excited to bring "Asian fusion" delicacies to Dubbo's coffee shop scene .
Belle Wong and David Shi named the café after their son, You, meaning 'good harvest for the year' in Mandarin.
Along with the usual coffee and tea beverages, their dining menu offers cross-cuisine offerings like tacos, fried chicken, noodles, rice bowls, curries, cakes and croissants.
READ ALSO:
Their past life in Hong Kong, home to foods influenced by international cuisines, has inspired them to bring something special to local customers.
"My husband wanted to bring something new to this place, because every time he went to a café he felt like the food was very similar. We really value cultural diversity so we just wanted to bring different kinds of cuisines to the local community," Ms Wong said.
Opening only two weeks ago, customers have already expressed a favourite dish, the san choy bao taco. However, Ms Wong's favourite are the 'golden pillows', a deep fried dessert dish topped with fairy floss.
The café also boasts breakfast snack, the 'yellow submarine', named after the famous children's song. Apt as Ms Wong taught the rhyme at the child care centre where she worked before You Café.
Her husband also worked there while harbouring the dream of opening his own café. He had wanted to do so since entering several cooking competitions in Hong Kong representing hotels at 21-years-old.
Ms Wong was proud to support his dream, especially since he had supported her when they first came to Dubbo; by getting a job at the same workplace they could commute together when she did not know how to drive.
"It was a very nice day care centre, the best in Dubbo, and I was sad to leave. But because he had a dream, we as a family need to support him," Ms Wong said.
The artwork inside the cafe's menus are created by Ms Wong, who includes soft depictions of ingredients in each dish.
Framed paintings on a side wall depict the 24 seasons and festivals in Chinese culture. They serve as a reminder to always use fresh and seasonal vegetables in their cooking.
"We hope we can maintain the food quality, we don't want to rush our work, we might have fewer customers but we want everyone who comes to be happy, Ms Wong said.
One of their café walls has a traditional inscription that loosely translates 'don't forget your purpose'.
"It kind of says we can't forget our initial thoughts, why we opened this place," Ms Wong said.
You Café is open seven days a week and also has a takeaway menu.
The eatery replaces previous business, Local Coffee Co., which used to serve at the same location on 124 Brisbane Street.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.