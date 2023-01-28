Labor is gearing up to contest the seat of Dubbo in the upcoming state election with a yet unnamed high-profile candidate.
This comes as its upper house bet, former mayor and barrister Stephen Lawrence, revealed voters spoken with during the campaign are "tired of pork barrelling".
Labor senator Tony Sheldon, who visited Dubbo on Tuesday, January 24 to help unveil the Boothenba Road upgrade, said this electorate is one of the Coalition seats they are eyeing.
"But I'll leave it to the state party to make that announcement about our candidate here," Mr Sheldon, former national secretary of the Transport Workers Union, said.
"We have many candidates throughout NSW being an important part of the political discourse.
"Labor's representation of the NSW community is important because Labor is determined to make a difference in regions."
So far, only Mr Lawrence has been confirmed as Labor's candidate from the Dubbo region, and he is standing for the upper house.
Mr Lawrence contested the 2019 state election but finished third in the vote count behind current member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders and the now mayor, Mathew Dickerson.
Currently, Kate Richardson of the Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers Party is the only confirmed challenger to incumbent Saunders for the 2023 election.
Mr Lawrence stated Labor will announce a "high-profile candidate" for the lower house soon.
He also spoke about what he has seen while campaigning across the western NSW regions "to let people know that I am running for the upper house [seat] ... and can be a strong country voice in a new Labor government".
He said the campaigns have revealed voters' sentiments toward major parties and a feeling of wanting "a fresh start and focus on proper provision of services on health and education."
"People are tired of the government cutting basic services and then pork barrelling certain seats using public money," Mr Lawrence said.
"There's often a fine line between legitimate [election] promises and pork barrelling but people know it when they see it."
A recent Resolve Strategic polling for the Sydney Morning Herald showed NSW Labor is in pole position to win on March 25 but the preferred premier remained the Coalition's Dominic Perrottet, who endured criticisms of his character after revealing he wore a Nazi uniform for his 21st birthday party.
The deadline for candidate registration with the NSW Electoral Commission is on Wednesday, March 8.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
