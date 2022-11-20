The ever-expanding Southlakes Estate will soon be home to a second childcare centre to help ease the burden on other facilities in Dubbo.
Located on the corner of Stream Avenue and Cove Circuit, the childcare centre has been approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
MAAS Group has also submitted a construction certificate which once again must be approved by the council before work on the site begins.
The building itself will be 702.70 metres squared while the whole area will be 2437.52 metres squared.
According to the centre's statement of environmental effects in their development application, the new premise will provide care for children in an area which is becoming more popular each year.
"The proposal responses to the community demand for child care facilities in convenient locations and easy accessibility," the document stated.
The new premise is expected to be able to hold 92 children across five rooms, with ages varying from zero to five-years-old.
Not only will the centre ease the struggling childcare industry in Dubbo but also will provide several jobs.
A total of 16 staff are expected to be required once the facility is built.
A mixture of indoor and outdoor learning spaces will be constructed something which will be crucial for educating children.
"The proposed design delivers high-quality learning spaces through building design, site layout and facility configuration," the document states.
"The interaction of the outdoor play area with internal play spaces allows for convenient staff surveillance and provision of a wide range of learning spaces within the communal outdoor play area.
"The indoor and outdoor play spaces offer a variety of settings and opportunities for interaction for children.
"Landscaping has been generously provided throughout the whole of the development with a focus on an engaging outdoor space providing assets for learning."
Southlakes is already home to one childcare centre, with the Insight Early Learning being located in the estate.
The centre opened in November 2021 and was struggling earlier this year due to being short-staffed.
The new centre could stretch the workforce even more due to the lack of staff.
But there is a positive, with a new childcare facility to help provide kids with spaces after some parents waited months for placement.
One working mum had been on the verge of taking leave without pay and overdrawing her home loan, just so she could care for her child after being unable to secure a spot in a centre.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
