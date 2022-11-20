Daily Liberal
A new childcare facility could be coming to Southlakes Estate

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 21 2022 - 9:46am, first published 4:00am
A new childcare facility in Southlakes Estate could be coming.

The ever-expanding Southlakes Estate will soon be home to a second childcare centre to help ease the burden on other facilities in Dubbo.

Local News

