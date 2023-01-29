Daily Liberal
Warren recognises its high achievers at its 2023 Australia Day ceremony

Updated January 29 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Citizen of the Year nominees; Mrs Alison Ruskin Rowe, Mr Greg Kentwell, Citizen of the Year; Dr John Burke, and Australia Day Ambassador; Mr Keith Potger AO. Picture supplied.

Warren Shire has celebrated the positive impact of several remarkable citizens and businesses, with the presentation of the 2023 Australia Day Awards on Thursday, January 26.

