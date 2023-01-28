Dancers enjoyed a free class, met the teachers and took a tour of the studio at Fierce Performing Arts studio on Saturday, January 28.
With an overwhelming response, owner Brandi Grady had to put on multiple classes throughout the day for the kids to enjoy.
There was also a colouring in competition where a child could win free classes for the entire term.
"Wow! What an incredible Open Day- Dubbo Preschoolers sure can move and groove," Ms Grady said on the Fierce Performing Arts Facebook page.
Ms Grady started up Fierce Performing Arts, a place where babies, kids, teens and adults can come to learn more than just your basic dance etiquette.
"We don't just do dance, we are going to do singing, acrobatics, aerial, so the kids will be multi trained. We want to create the strongest possible performers," she said.
READ MORE:
The idea to take the leap and create her own studio was born from the idea of wanting to bring something new and fresh to the region.
Fierce Performing Arts will also be offering end of year concerts, participation in Eisteddfods, Mid-Year showcases, dance exams and working with dance professionals.
"We will commit to bringing out an industry professional every term, to give our kids a connection to someone in Sydney," Ms Grady said.
Ms Grady said she was committed to making everything happen and it's only just the beginning.
"It doesn't stop here, we have big plans. It will just keep growing, we will be at the forefront of kids dance education," she said.
The studio will begin its first day of classes on Monday, January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.