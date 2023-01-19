Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Data paints the picture of Dubbo's rental affordability crisis

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to the latest Rental Affordability Index report, rental costs in Dubbo are "moderately unaffordable" for the average Dubbo household. Pictures via wikimedia

In the lead up to the state election housing advocacy groups have been calling on candidates to address a crisis in rental affordability gripping regional NSW. But what does the rental affordability crisis look like in Dubbo?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.