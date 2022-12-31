Daily Liberal
Retail sales only dropped slightly and people in regions are spending even after a series of interest rate hikes

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated December 31 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
One of Australia's leading retailers, Harvey Norman with its Dubbo store manager Brad Stewart, is upbeat about solid sales even with interest rate hikes as customers don't hold back spending. Picture by Amy McIntyre

While cafes, restaurants, and takeaway shops have boosted their bottom lines, fashion and white goods retailers such as Myers and Harvey Norman are upbeat about enticing bargain hunters on Boxing Day sales.

