Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Emergency services on scene after car towing caravan hits pothole and rolls on Burrendong Way

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated December 30 2022 - 11:19am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services respond to crash on Burrendong Way. File picture

A young family has made a lucky escape after their car, which was towing a caravan hit a pothole and flipped on Burrendong Way on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.