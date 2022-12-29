Daily Liberal
From yellow cards to grand final wins: Our top sporting matches of 2022

Tom Barber
Updated December 30 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
The past 12 months have produced some outstanding matches across all codes.

Sport lovers around Dubbo and the Central West were spoilt in 2022, with codes enjoying their first year without massive interruptions by COVID-19 in almost 24 months.

