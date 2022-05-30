sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Demons Women's side has sent the rest of the AFL Central West competition a big message after defeating the Bathurst Giants on Saturday. The Demons hosted the Giants at South Dubbo Oval and it was the former who came away with 5.3.33 to 4.4.28 win to give the visitors their first loss since 2019. It was always going to be an exciting battle between the two top sides in the competition but Demons coach Pete Martinoli believes he couldn't his side to do much more on Saturday. "It was definitely a team lifting-win, to knock off a team who hasn't been defeated since 2019 is obviously a huge effort," he said. "We showed glimpses that we could do it in round one but probably didn't have the numbers to get across the line in round one. "But it's definitely a bit of wake up call for everyone about our ability." The Demons started the game off slowly after going scoreless in the first quarter of the match before kicking three goals in the second quarter. Another push by the hosts in the third quarter saw them take a four-point lead going into the last quarter with a pair of behinds enough to give them a five-point win. Demons star Emily Warner was named best on ground but Martinoli knows the whole team put in the effort to get the win. READ ALSO: "It was really a complete team effort," he said. "You can't get the delivery to Em (Warner) for best on ground if the team isn't doing the hard work to win the ball in the first place. "Definitely everyone lifted and everyone played their best which was good to see." Saturday was the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls round and both sides wore specially designed jerseys, something which Martinoli feels made the day even more special. "Obviously Indigenous round is something very important to the members of the team who do have an Indigenous heritage," he said. "Everyone was really embracing that moment and they were all stoked to be wearing the design by Trudy (Sloane)." While he has coached the Demons for several seasons now, Martinoli will also be taking on a new role as the head coach for the AFL Central West representative side who will play in Shoalhaven in early July. "It's definitely an honour, it's something I just threw my name in for," "Luckily enough I got the nod, so I'm stoked about that and I think it's definitely a chance to showcase the broader depth in the Central West." In the day's other matches, the Men's Tier 1 side scored their second consecutive win after dominating the Giants in their clash. The Demons were too good at home winning 20.7.127 to 2.8.20 with Josh Anasis booting eight goals for the hosts. The Tier 2 Men's side was no match for Parkes going down 12.8.80 to 0.4.4. All three Demons sides will hit the road next weekend when they travel to Bathurst to take on the Bushrangers at George Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

