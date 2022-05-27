sport, local-sport,

For Trudy Sloane, Sir Doug Nicholls round presents her with a chance to showcase her culture to all of the community. A Dubbo Demons player herself, Sloane designed the club's Indigenous jersey which they wore last weekend during the matches against Orange. Sloane's designs will once again be on display this weekend when the Demons host three senior AFL Central West matches at South Dubbo Oval against the Bathurst Giants and Parkes Panthers. Sir Doug Nicholls round has been spread across two weekends and provides an opportunity to thank Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander players, volunteers, administrators as well as umpires past and present for their contributions to the game. The round is an important one for a number of reasons and Sloane admitted it has a special meaning to her. "It's sort of kind of allows everyone to celebrate First Nations people," she said. "It makes you feel accepted and everybody is celebrating. "Not just who you are but your culture. "Everyone is in on it and it's just a good feeling all round." While she originally was asked to design the club's jerseys in 2021, Sloane was over the moon when she was asked by Demons president Tom Skinner to put together the unique jersey. "From word go it would've took me probably a month all up," Sloane said of the design process. "That was the thought process, the design itself, a draft and talking with (Tom) Skinner about what concept." One of the stalwarts of the Demons' successful Women's team, Sloane has been part of the club for many years now and said it was an honour to be asked to do something for Sir Doug Nicholls round. "It is, especially being one of the first women to start off playing AFL," she said. "I hold it quite close to our heart, we've been here probably the longest. "Me and one of my mates Cassandra Kelly." READ ALSO: The Demons' Women's side currently sits second on the ladder behind the unbeaten Giants, who they will host on Saturday in a top of the table clash. Sloane has only recently rejoined the squad but the experienced footballer is confident the team is going good and should give the Giants a big challenge. "They are going good, they've got a good mix of girls," she said. "Some have got really strong gameplay, I've only come into last minute. "I added another addition to our family so it's good to get back on the field. "The girls look great, they are in much better fitness than I am anyway." The Pete Martinoli-coached Demons side will be looking to give the Giants their first loss in over two seasons when the two sides meet on Saturday. While earlier in the day, the Demons' Men's Tier 2 side will host the travelling Parkes Panthers at South Dubbo Oval. The Panthers are unbeaten so far this season while the Demons side is in fourth position with a single loss to their name, which came in their last match against the Bathurst Bushranger Rebels side. The Men's Tier 1 side will also host the Giants on Saturday, with both sides having a lot to play for. The Demons sit in second behind the Bushrangers while the Giants are currently fourth and have just one win to their name. Saturday's action at South Dubbo Oval will begin at 11am with the Tier 2 match followed by the Women's and Men's Tier 1 games with the latter scheduled to begin at 2:15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/76b9ae95-40b7-433b-b430-242e17caf403_rotated_270.jpg/r106_723_3024_2372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg