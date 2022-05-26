sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Roos will be looking to score back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they take on Orange City on Saturday. The Roos will hit the road and head down the Mitchell Highway to Orange, to take on one of their two Blowes Cup sides and in this case Orange City at Pride Park. Dubbo is coming off a strong win last weekend at home against Forbes and will be looking to start off a bit better than they did on Ladies Day before powering home in the second half. One of the Roos' most consistent players, Will Archer believes the side is in good stead ahead of the second match against Orange City this season. "It would be good to go win-win for sure," he said. The Roos have once again been hit by injuries early in the season with Ben Knaggs to miss more than a month with a knee injury while Tim Beach could be in doubt for Saturday's match after re-injuring his wrist. One of the more senior members in the Roos side, Archer believes the squad is full of players who can do a job if required. "I think we've got a fair bit of depth this year which is good," he said. "We've definitely got a bit of depth in a number of positions which is good, it's looking like even when we get people off the bench our team isn't falling behind too much." While the Roos haven't strung back-to-back wins together this season, they also are yet to win away from home, something which could change on Saturday. READ ALSO: Dubbo's three wins so far this season have all come off the back of slow starts leading into second-half flourishes of points and Archer believes the experience has led the Roos to become a bit more resilient. "I think for half the playing group over the last few years thing wouldn't go our and we'd get frustrated," he said. "Heads would then go down and people wouldn't be able to get to the end of the game. "I think it's just a couple of years of experience, we are certainly learning to chase down wins I supposed you would call it." The Roos currently sit third on the Blowes Cup ladder, trailing only Cowra and Bathurst respectively, while Orange Emus are only a single point behind Dubbo in fourth. While Orange City currently sits on the bottom of the Blowes Cup ladder, Archer has seen the club enough of the years to know it is never an easy game. "They were very tough when we played them the first time," he said. "In my years playing it's probably the strongest Orange City I've come up against. "They play very, very fast and it's not going to be easy." All five of Dubbo's senior grades will be in action on Saturday with the club's Colts, third, second and first grade to play against Orange City as will the Women's team. The Women's team will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run to start the season. Saturday's first-grade match will kick-off at 3:15pm at Pride Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/6e199d22-3a0e-4cc0-8a2a-f74b8354add8.JPG/r2403_983_8237_4279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg