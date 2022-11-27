When teenage lower-order bat Lockie Rummans nonchalantly clipped Mitch Bower for four late on in South Dubbo's run chase against RSL-Colts on Saturday, it said a lot.
Souths needed 14 runs off 12 balls to win at No. 1 Oval prior to that moment and it proved the young Hornets side is starting to become comfortable in the RSL Whitney Cup first grade competition.
The Souths side largely made up of teenagers went on to win a thrilling one-day match with two balls to spare, completing a top weekend for the side after a seven-run win over Rugby in the MoneyQuest Megahit on Friday night.
READ ALSO:
The success meant plenty to South Dubbo captain Greg Rummans, who saw his side fail to win a match of any type last season while the Hornets have finished with the wooden spoon in each of the past four summers.
"I've been giving them a similar message every week," Rummans said.
"They're young but when their time comes and they start winning they won't remember the struggles, they'll just keep winning. Not every week but the wins will be popping up.
"On Saturday, Rudy Peet said I've been saying the same thing for three years. But I told him it started when they were 14, now they're 17 and it shows.
"Physically, they're getting closer and closer to the adults they're playing against and when it tips in their balance, they won't look back."
The in-form Ted Murray and Harry Roscarel are two of the Souths players who have looked at home in the top grade this season and they again starred in the back-to-back wins.
Murray whacked 71 not out in the Twenty20 win over Rugby while Roscarel chimed in with a crucial and mature 33 late on.
It was Roscarel who then took centre stage on Saturday, taking three wickets before hitting 69 as Souths passed Colts' total of 8/208 in the final over.
"Ted has always had the talent. That's been evident from when he was five or six years old," Rummans added.
"I think he's starting to believe in himself this year. It's surprising, some of these good young players just don't know what they're capable of and once they get a sniff they really kick on.
"Ted is starting to realise he's not bad at this and the runs are starting to come this year. It's nice because it's always been there and he's shown glimpses but had had a fade back to doubting himself but he seems to be pretty comfortable in his own skin and it's showing."
As for Roscarel, who is still an under 17s players, Rummans simply said "he's pretty special".
"He's got a fair bit going for him," the captain said.
"He's a special player and he moves the game along really well. On Friday, Ted was going well but when Harry came in he changed the game. He manipulates the field so well.
"No-one really troubles him. He's used to playing older people from a young age. Size doesn't really matter to him.
"I just really like his style. He presents the full face and he knows where the gaps are and he just runs between the wickets like no-one else."
As well as Murray and Roscarel, Kane McFarlane (2/31 on Friday), Lockie Rummans (0/16 off four and 1/35) and Hugh Sienkiewicz (36 not out and 1/28 on Saturday) also contributed.
Sienkiewicz was the captain on Saturday, as the regular skipper ruled himself out due to flu.
"It was all the kids," Rummans said.
"On Friday I was on the team sheet but really didn't play and part and yesterday (Saturday) it was all 19 and under.
"Richie Richardson was there but he was down to bat at nine and wasn't needed. He was in the field and brought a lot of energy and moves well for an older bloke but really it was all 19 and under."
Colts were without captain Marty Jeffrey due to Western Zone commitments but Bower (59) had helped get his side off to a flyer.
Wickets fell at regular intervals through the middle overs before Jason Ryan (43 not out) got his side past 200.
Elsewhere on Saturday, a Steve Skinner-inspired Newtown condemned CYMS to a second successive loss.
Without captain Ben Knaggs and opening bowler Bailey Edmunds due to Western Zone selection, CYMS were expected to be light on in the bowling stocks but it was their batting which failed to fire on Saturday.
Opening bat Harry Bayliss top-scored with 57 but the Cougars struggled to get on top of the Tigers attack and were restricted to 7/159 from their 40 overs.
George Smith took 3/27 for Newtown while Skinner kept things tight and finished with 0/23 from his eight overs.
It was with the bat where he really shone though, belting 70 not out at the top of the order as Newtown reached the target inside 20 overs.
Dan Holland also made 45 on a 96-run opening stand which set-up the win.
In the final match of the round, Macquarie scored a relatively comfortable win over Rugby.
The Blues reached the target of 153 with six wickets and more than 10 overs to spare, sending Rugby to the bottom of the ladder.
Rugby were 4/29 early on before Aidan Bennewith (61) and Max Rumble (37) helped rebuild things and get the side past 150.
Ben Strachan (2/11 off eight) and Mitch Williams (3/39) did the damage with the new ball before young spinner Tyson Deebank (3/33) chimed in late.
Ricky Medway starred in the run chase, banging 12 four on his way to 80 not out.
Macquarie next meets Colts, while CYMS plays Rugby and Souths take on Newtown.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.