A stunning late collapse has led Newtown to a narrow victory over Macquarie on Saturday at Lady Cutler Ovals.
Playing on their respective club days, Lady Cutler hosted RSL Whitney Cup action for the first time this season and it was the Tigers who came away with bragging rights.
Batting first, Newtown was bowled out for 108 before Macquarie stumbled in reply to lose all their wickets for just 91.
Newtown captain Mitch Russo said the game was interesting to watch, especially being so low scoring.
"Obviously both sides struggled with the bat a little bit but fortunately our bowling was a little bit better than theirs," he said.
"If you put the ball in the right areas every pitch does something but our bowlers just put the balls in the right areas and executed our plans a bit better.
"They played some pretty ordinary shots but
you've got to bowl in the right area to get a wicket."
Steve Skinner led the way for Newtown with the bat, making 39 for the Tigers but found little help as Lachlan Strachan (4/14) and Tyson Deebank (3/34) took regular wickets.
In reply, several Macquarie batters got starts but no one went on to make a score as Pruthviraj Parmar bowled beautifully.
Parmar finished with 5/40 from his eight overs, including taking the first five wickets before Mat and Steve Skinner chipped to remove the tail.
Russo had nothing but praise for Parmar and the rest of his bowling attack.
"I think we restricted runs really well, we just bowled nice areas and set some aggressive fields," he said.
"Fortunately we took some wickets, our bowlers were amazing.
"I spoke to him (Parmar) before we went on the field and said 'look I'm going to give you the new ball, I just need you to do a job for me and bowl nice and tight'.
"He did that and more, he went for a few runs but every time he went for a boundary he then got a wicket or two.
"In a chase like that, I'd much rather concede a few boundaries to take wickets."
Meanwhile, Ben Wheeler scored his second century of the season against South Dubbo at No.1 Oval in Rugby's win over South Dubbo.
Wheeler hit 13 fours and a six in his innings of 114 which helped Rugby make 9/268 from their 40 overs.
Blake Dillon was the best of the Souths bowlers, taking 3/61 while Ryan Boland (2/22) was also impressive.
The run-scoring trend continued when it was Souths' turn to bat as Ted Murray and Hugh Sienkiewicz gave their side every chance of getting the win.
Murray hit 81 off 88 balls while Sienkiewicz made a classy 77 but it wasn't enough as the Rugby attack kept things economical late to restrict Souths to 7/228.
Will Skinner (3/54) continued his strong start to the season with the ball while Jai Reeves (2/30) took the big wicket of Murray.
At No.2 Oval, RSL Colts scored a narrow win over CYMS to remain unbeaten to start the season.
Grant Malouf was the star with the bat for RSL hitting 49 as Ben Knaggs (4/25) ripped through the men in red's top-order.
Malouf's knock helped RSL make 152 before they had CYMS in trouble early after the Cougars lost three early wickets.
Harry Bayliss (30) was patient early before Brad Cox removed him.
Cox's figures of 4/24 got RSL back in the game as a solid knock from Bailey Edmunds (25) gave CYMS some life.
With eight required off the final over, Ben O'Donnell (25) was run out to hand RSL the victory.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
