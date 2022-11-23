WESTERN Rams' Andrew Johns Cup coach Kurt Hancock said the bonding and atmosphere feels alive and stronger than ever in the region following Saturday's combined training session at Dubbo.
Hancock's under 16s squad, along with the 17s development and under 18s squads, made the most of the opportunity to run through drills as a group ahead of next month's final team selections.
Hancock, a long-time Western mentor who led the under 18s last season, said after several seasons of interrupted and scattered training sessions it's a big morale boost for the entire Rams junior collective to come together.
"It's great that we're back from COVID. The effort from the boys has been great and the attitude has been even better," he said.
"The 16s, who I've got this year, are looking really strong. Across the 36 players that we've selected there's a lot of depth there. We've got a few headaches, but they're good ones.
"We were restricted with what we could do with our satellite sessions with covid. It did show last few years. We lost a few games by a handful of points and missed the semis. It's hard enough as it is because we only see the boys once a week with that satellite environment."
The train on squads for the Rams 16s and 18s were named in September, and Saturday's session was the first time since induction day on November 5 in Bathurst where everyone was able to come together.
After disappointing Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) campaigns last season Hancock is hopeful that a more cohesive training schedule can get Western back into the winner's circle.
"We only get together once as a team every second week. Not being able to do that last year was a real struggle. You couldn't put the load that they needed into them," he said.
"We battle as it is because all the other teams train twice a week and usually the furthest that they have to travel is about an hour. That's why these sessions are so important."
That connection has been deepened even further this season with former Panthers player and two-time NRL premiership winner Shane Rodney on board to coach the Rams under 18s side.
Hancock said the continued exposure for Western players to the Panthers' NRL pathways remains a strong incentive for all juniors coming through the system.
"Panthers have had a fair presence again this year. Having them on board reinforces that there's a pathway for these young fellas if they're doing all the right things," he said.
"I think we'll be competitive in both age groups, and Shane Rodney coming on board as 18s coach. He's a former Panthers player who's won a couple of NRL premierships and has been great to work with. His knowledge of the game is amazing."
Rams will name their final 20-man teams in mid-December before the squads break up for the Christmas break.
"We'll have an in-house trial to select the final 20 players who'll take part," Hancock said.
"We've got one session when we came back in January before we roll straight into a trial with Northern at Denman."
