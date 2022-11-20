Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton are now world champions after Australia defeated Samoa in the early hours of Sunday morning (AEDT).
Yeo was once again brilliant for the Kangaroos as they defeated Samoa 30-10 in the final of the Rugby League World Cup at the legendary Old Trafford.
Following the win, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told the media he couldn't have been prouder of the side's effort.
"It's one of those games where you sit up there, I thought the first half from us was exceptional," he said.
"We did everything we needed to do and in the second half, we scrambled well defensively.
"We were a man down and scored some points, that's the sign of a great footy team.
"They were committed to each other, I'm really happy for the boys."
READ ALSO:
Boasting a team full of stars, Meninga also sang the praises of the Kangaroos' ability to come together as one unit.
"Those initial conversations were all around the team, having humility and being respectful," he said.
"Being respectful of the jersey and the opposition, they responded really well.
"I think they brought their best game tonight and had to work really hard."
Yeo once again started at lock for the match and was pivotal in Australia's attack as always, controlling the middle.
Playing the full 80 minutes, the St Johns junior made 138 metres from 18 runs while also making 44 tackles without a miss.
Apart from State of Origin, Yeo has had a hugely successful year, winning Dally M Lock of the Year, his second consecutive NRL Premiership and now a World Cup.
While Burton did not play in the final, his contribution during Australia's pool games was solid, which could be a sign of things to come for the young gun.
Australian captain James Tedesco was named Player of the Final after scoring two tries as did Latrell Mitchell.
The Australian Women's side also won the World Cup over New Zealand earlier in the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.