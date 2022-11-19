Dubbo Greyhounds' Courtney Norbury may believe running the organisation is a team effort but her own contributions have been recognised by the state's governing body.
Norbury recently won the NSW Young Achiever of the Year award for her efforts in helping run Dubbo Greyhounds as the organisation's secretary.
At the recent NSW Greyhounds awards night, Norbury received her trophy, something which shocked her quite a bit.
"I had no idea any of it was happening, my bosses all knew," she said.
"When my name got called up I thought 'oh god that's me'.
"I was very proud."
Racing more than 50 times a year, Dubbo Greyhounds are seemingly going from strength to strength in 2022, hosting several meetings which have attracted large crowds.
Norbury believes the award is a credit to the amount of hard work and dedication shown by not only her.
"It is nice (to win) but I wouldn't be there without the people behind me," she said.
"It's a team effort that's for sure. We have a fantastic group, everyone chips in to get stuff done
"We wouldn't be racing 55 times a year if we didn't have a good group to get things done."
Events such as the Brother Fox Carnival and Country Classic have put Dubbo Greyhounds back on the map and Norbury is hoping the club's popularity continues to rise.
"It's all a team thing, I'm just a small part of a bigger group," she said.
"We all do what we can to make the place bigger and better."
With former Australian Idol star Shannon Noll performing at this year's Country Classic, Norbury admitted the club is already planning for next year's event.
"The Country Classic was enormous for us so we are in the middle of planning that for next year," she said.
"We are just working out who we are getting for music and all that sort of stuff.
"We want to make it bigger than last year."
Forbes trainer Raymond Smith picked up the biggest award of the night, taking out Greyhound of the Year with Jungle Deuce.
Having Dubbo as its home track, Jungle Deuce won 15 races from 24 starts during the season including winning the Brother Fox event.
Norbury believes having runners like Jungle Deuce is only going to help increase the popularity of greyhound racing in Dubbo.
"The quality of dogs is just getting better and better every year," she said.
"It's something we strive for and with all these races we want all the fantastic trainers and dogs coming to the track.
"The more that it's happening the better for us."
Jungle Deuce's dam, Serena Fly High, won Dam of the Year after finishing 2021 with 17 wins and 13 placings from 34 starts.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
