Goannas prop Amy Townsend chats with coach Peta Powyer most weeks during the Western Women's Rugby League season, but things have been different in the lead-up to Saturday's match with the Castlereagh Cougars.
The game itself has barely been mentioned, as the focus has been how Townsend and her fellow players from Forbes are doing during some of the worst flooding the town has ever endured.
Forbes is strongly represented across all grades at the Goannas and the support the club has provided and the chance to get away from home and play sport has been something special for all involved.
READ ALSO:
"Footy has definitely been an outlet for all of us," Townsend said of herself and her fellow Forbes-based players.
"People like the Maslins, their property is under water. Their house is safe but their whole property is underwater so it really is an escape.
"You've got to deal with the reality of it when you get home but it's good to get some of that frustration out on the field.
"All the girls have been great and we (Townsend sisters) have been lucky to get to every game because of the side of town we live on but for a lot of the little ones, their families are property owners so they've had to catch boats and things like that.
"It goes to show how important footy communities are, on top of your own community."
The development of rugby league at Forbes has been a real point of pride for Townsend this season and that's made the commitment of those players all the more impressive.
While once the thought was just the Townsend sisters of Amy, Maggie and April when it came to rugby league in the town, there's now a strong group of young players and many have been given a taste of first grade this year.
The regular season comes to an end on Saturday and the Goannas will welcome the Castlereagh Cougars to Wellington.
A win over the Cougars will secure the minor premiership but that hasn't been as much of a focus, as the club has instead focused on doling what they can to help the flood-ravaged communities of Forbes and Eugowra.
The club will have a donations bucket at Saturday's match, with all funds raised going to flood recovery.
"Peta has done an amazing job checking on everyone," Townsend said of the build-up to the crucial match.
"Football hasn't even been a topic of conversation this week, it's more 'are you guys okay?' and 'what do you need?' and that kind of thing.
"Every little bit does help. I'm on the north side of Forbes so we're lucky but some people have lost everything. Homes, cars, pets. Everything."
It's not just the Goannas who have been supportive and Townsend said she's had messages from players from virtually every other WWRL club in recent times.
The Goannas' open-age side will again be without Lillyann Mason-Spice on Saturday as she remains isolated in floodwaters at Brewarrina while the influential Demi Wilson is also unavailable.
Other than that the side is virtually at full-strength but the same can't be said of the lower grades, where a number of players from the Forbes region aren't expected to be able to get out of town and to Wellington.
"It's a must win for us. End of story." Townsend said of her game.
"We can never field a full-strength side, we'd be dangerous if we could.
"If we win we're minor premiers and it's a home semi but if we lose we could slip to third so it's do-or-die, really."
The Goannas have only lost one match to this point and Townsend said that's a credit to all involved given all the distractions there has been this season.
The side is coming off a strong two-point win over Woodbridge last weekend, a game in which a number of young players stepped up to help out a depleted opens outfit.
"Those girls just slotted in," Townsend said.
"It's really impressive, the resilience of the players who turn up.
"I think there's about nine of us who have played since way back when it (WWRL) was Group 11 when the comp first started so we're lucky in that aspect and we have good leaders in that core group.
"But it's impressive the wins we've put together...everyone just turns up and rips in and I think that's a real asset when you pull on a Goannas jersey and know the other side is going to play its best and is at full strength and we're scraping in players."
The under 12s start at 9.30am on Saturday while the first grade match kicks off at 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.