A double century during the week has Anthony Atlee feeling confident heading into this weekend's grand final rematch.
Atlee and his RSL Colts teammates will take on CYMS Cougars at No.2 Oval in round four of the RSL Whitney Cup on Saturday.
Stepping up to open the batting so far this season, Atlee has yet to pass 50 but will come into the match in unreal form after hitting 211 for Dubbo College in their Davidson Shield win over Blayney on Thursday.
But now, the 17-year-old is hoping he can convert his recent double century into RSL Whitney Cup runs.
"Feeling pretty good about my game, seeing them well at the moment," he said,
"(It) will be nice to play against one of the strongest teams in the comp this year."
RSL have opened their season off strongly, with three wins in as many games against Souths, Macquarie and Rugby.
Their opposition has also won all their matches this season which has Atlee believing Saturday could be a big game for a number of reasons.
"(We are) feeling pretty good this week coming up against CYMS but obviously still have to play hard as they do perform each year against us," he said.
No first-grade matches took place last Saturday and Atlee feels the RSL squad is starting to hit their straps after a few key players were unavailable to start the season.
"Colts start to the season has been pretty good, with blokes away we have been able to give some of the second graders a go and get them into the squad," he said.
"(We are) finally getting pretty much a full side this week it'll be good to see how we go together."
All-rounder Mitch Bower has been named to play his second match of the season for RSL who will be at full strength as will CYMS.
When it comes to their opposition for Saturday, Atlee knows exactly where the Cougars are strong.
"I think the CYMS bowling attack will be strong again this year, definitely their strength," he said.
"Hopefully we can restrict them well with the ball and we can perform with the bat."
CYMS bowlers Ben Knaggs and Matt Purse have been brilliant to start the season while recently named Western Zone representative Bailey Edmunds could cause problems early.
But RSL's top-order has been strong so far this season with Chris Morton, Greg Buckley and Marty Jeffrey all making big scores.
Elsewhere, South Dubbo will take on Rugby at No.1 Oval as both sides battle for their first win of the season.
Souths will be without James O'Brien for the weekend but will have keeper Ted Murray after the latter injured his hand playing for Dubbo against Orange.
Rugby's Ben Wheeler and Jacob Hill as always will be the big wickets early if Souths are going to win.
Down at Lady Cutler, Macquarie and Newtown will face each other on their respective club days.
The two teams boast aggressive batting lineups as well as economical bowlers which could make for an exciting match.
Play will begin at 1pm.
