Competition heavyweights RSL Colts and CYMS will meet in round four of the RSL Whitney Cup

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 11:00am
RSL Colts batter Anthony Atlee is coming off a double century for Dubbo College during the week. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A double century during the week has Anthony Atlee feeling confident heading into this weekend's grand final rematch.

