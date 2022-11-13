Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

An under-strength Goannas side defeated Woodbridge 32-30 in the Western Women's Rugby League

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:48am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goannas forward Maggie Townsend scored two tries on the weekend in her side's win over Woodbridge. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Even without any players on the bench, the Goannas have still managed to score a win over Woodbridge in the Western Women's Rugby League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.