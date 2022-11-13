Even without any players on the bench, the Goannas have still managed to score a win over Woodbridge in the Western Women's Rugby League.
Playing at Grenfell's Henry Lawson Oval, four young Goannas stars stepped up into the top grade and held their own in the 32-30 win.
Maggie Townsend and Georgie Coote both scored doubles in the win while captain-coach Peta Powyer and Bec Smyth also crossed the line.
Down on troops, Powyer had nothing but praise for the youngsters who stepped up into the opens side.
"Unfortunately, we only had 13 players show up again and four of those were under 18s," she said.
"We gave young Georgie Coote and Kirby Maslan their debuts on the weekend.
"Georgie played extremely well on the wing, she scored two tries.
"Breighell Thuell, Georgie Cole and Kirb were all solid just like they are in 18s."
Sunday's match was a brutal one for the Goannas in a number of ways their coach admitted, having to battle the opposition as well as some tricky conditions.
"I'm not going to lie, Woodbridge were tough and the weather conditions didn't help either," she said.
"It was warm before we played then the wind picked up before we finished the game in torrential rain.
"It was tough to get a hold of, the ball was slippery because of sweat then it was slippery because of the amount of water around.
"They scored right on the bell which was disappointing, it was a two-on-one strip they got away with."
After starting the game on fire, Powyer said the second half display wasn't their best football, possibly due to fatigue but she was still proud of the effort they put in across the match.
"The way the wind was blowing pushed the rain right into our faces so trying to make a tackle when you can't see is tough," she said.
"Woodbridge were very tough, I know quite a few of us forwards are were pretty sore.
"Our forwards up the middle (were great), we couldn't have asked for a better start really.
"We got on the board, our forwards were rolling forward but in the second half we went away from that a little bit.
"We threw those panic passes trying to get around the edge even though we had been great up the middle."
The victory for the Goannas keeps them at the top of the table with just one round left and a win against Castlereagh this weekend could secure them a home final.
But with still a match remaining until the finals, Powyer knows the hard work isn't done yet.
"We have the potential to be able to host a semi-final match but even this weekend if we win we secure the number one spot or lose and are back down to third," she said.
"The quality of competition this year across all ages has really improved compared to what it was when it first started.
"You knew Goannas and Vipers were going to be the top team in just about every age group whereas you look at it now, it will come down to the final round to decide who is in the top four.
"Which is what you want really, I know I enjoy a win like the weekend much more than you do winning by 60-odd points."
