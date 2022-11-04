Peta Powyer knew organising the Goannas' Western Women's Rugby League season would be a test, but even she wasn't ready for the challenges this week has posed.
The Goannas' open-age coach was scrambling for players on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's clash with competition leaders Panorama Platypi at Wellington.
The flooding in the region is causing havoc with Powyer's plans, as a number of Goannas players are currently isolated or facing being cut off in the near future.
READ ALSO:
Townsend sisters Amy, Maggie and April are all based at Forbes and as that town was split in two by a potentially record-breaking flood on Friday they are unlikely to be able to get to Wellington, while Lillyann Mason-Spice is currently isolated at Brewarrina.
With Emily Caton out injured and others also unavailable for various reasons, Powyer was forced to admit there was a chance the Goannas would have to forfeit on Saturday if things didn't work out.
"At this stage I've got 13 girls available and we're really relying on the current situation at Forbes," first-year coach Powyer said.
"I've just spoken to the Townsends...anyone from the south side of Forbes won't be at Wellington tomorrow (Saturday) and that's going to impact some of under 18s, 16s, 14s and 12s also.
"Lilly is caught at Bre (Brewarrina). We were without her last week as well as if she left Bre she might not have been able to make it back.
"There's every chance she might be missing next week, too."
The current situation is especially frustrating as Powyer said it was her belief WWRL rules stated players must play three matches before finals.
I want them to play one game together and I hope it's the grand final.- Peta Powyer on her squad of 23 players
Given the WWRL season is only eight rounds, the coach said it was unfair to punish players who couldn't play because of issues well out of their control.
"There's flooding and then if you pick up an injury, too. I know in the under 16s and 18s there's some players who had a head knock and that means they're out for the next two weeks, according to the concussion protocol from NSW Rugby League," she said.
"If they've missed a game because of flooding or something else, there's half the season they've missed and that's something I think Western Women's (Rugby League) need to sit down and discuss."
Powyer's selection headache this week came after a Goannas side missing a whole host of players suffered its first loss of the season last Sunday.
With the annual Derby Day race meeting and social event on Saturday, a number of players were unavailable for the Sunday while this time of the year with the warmer weather is popular for people planning events like weddings or family celebrations.
"It's a headache. It's social season," Powyer said.
"We've got mums in our side. Bec (Smyth) missed a game because of kids' sport and Shay (Naden) had one of her kids' birthdays. I'm an auntie and I know if there was a family milestone I'd drop everything to be there."
Powyer floated the idea of playing Nines with the Platypi on Friday morning but that was shut down, meaning the Goannas will likely be stuck playing short this weekend.
Diminished numbers are also disappointing for the competition, given the sides meeting at Wellington are the two with the best records after five rounds.
Like Goannas coaches before her, Powyer is dreaming of the day her side gets to play at full strength.
It hasn't happened yet this season, but star forwards Alahna Ryan and Bec Smyth, flying fullback Lakeisha Hull, and influential half Demi Wilson will be back on Saturday.
"We have 23 registered. If we had them all playing the same game on the same day; I hate bragging and I'm not that sort of person but I think it would be very hard for any other team to come close to us," Powyer said.
"I want them to play one game together and I hope it's the grand final."
The action at Wellington starts with the under 12s on Saturday while the open-age match is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.