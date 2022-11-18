Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association will host their third big meeting of the year this weekend with riders to come from all parts of the state.
The association (DESA) is running their spring showjumping competition across Saturday and Sunday but there will be a few riders missing.
Due to the current flood conditions, riders from highly competitive areas such as Tumut and Wagga will not be able to compete.
DESA's Belinda Lloyd-McMahon said it won't affect the quality of the competition at all.
"Unfortunately there are some people from down south near Wagga who are unable to make it," she said.
"There are many roads that are still blocked, their only option would be to go to Sydney and around that way.
"Forbes would normally be the way they come but they can't as well Cowra, Canowindra and Eugowra where a lot of the roads are washed away.
"Hay and where you come into Narromine, I think those roads are pretty bad for transporting animals."
With several obstacles to overcome away from competition, Lloyd-McMahon believes DESA's luck may have turned due to the weather forecast this weekend.
READ ALSO:
"If it's not COVID-19 or whatever else then it's floods," she said.
"The show must go on and we've got perfect conditions I think.
"We are extremely lucky, November is usually very hot in Dubbo.
"I've had my jumper on this week so it's great conditions for showjumping."
Earlier this year, DESA hosted the Macquarie Jumping Festival, an event which attracted more than 60 riders to Dubbo.
Even with some participants being unable to travel, Lloyd-McMahon said there will be 60 riders and 80 horses this weekend.
"This is will be the third decent-sized competition that DESA (Dubbo Eventing and Showjumping Association) has run," she said.
"We received a large grant from Jumping NSW, they've given it out to regional clubs so they have been able to run decent competitions, especially for the competitors in these areas.
"That's how we are able to run this show so well, we've got a good course builder coming and plenty of riders."
While the competition will run all weekend, Lloyd-McMahon believes the best rounds will be saved for Sunday.
"I know that there are some people who are travelling a good distance to come for the two days," she said.
"We've got three bigger Grand Prix classes on Sunday morning."
Lloyd-McMahon also mentioned the event would not have been possible without the grant from Jumping NSW.
Riders from Cobar, Nyngan, Murrumbateman and Gunnedah will be in attendance as well as locals such as Hayley Cox who returned from the Australia Championships earlier this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.