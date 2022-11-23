The Goannas consider themselves "one big family" so having all five grades qualify for finals this season has been hailed as a huge achievement.
The Goannas were only formed ahead of the 2019 Western Women's Rugby League season but a culture and unity has quickly developed within the club.
The final round of the 2022 regular season was played on the weekend and the Goannas didn't lose a game against the Castlereagh Cougars across matches in the under 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and open-age.
READ ALSO:
The results were enough to ensure the club would have all grades in finals for the first time.
"It's a great achievement for the club," Kaitlyn Mason, coach of the under 16s and co-coach of the 18s, said.
"This year and over the years we've wanted to create a positive environment for our players and get that development going for the younger grades.
"We've got the older girls showing the younger girls the ropes and the culture we've created and the committee has created is enjoyable.
"We're all one big family so it makes moments like this weekend with everyone in finals that bit more exciting."
Mason's under 16s will head into a semi-final clash with Woodbridge with plenty of momentum after a 54-12 win over Castlereagh at Wellington last Sunday.
It was further proof of the development within the side after it failed to win either of its first two matches this season.
Zakiah Jenkins was again a standout, the slightly-built hooker tackling people "like she was 10-foot tall, according to Mason, while Sala-Joy Camaira set the tone up front and allowed halves Demi Owens and Saxbii Shaw to create some fantastic attacking moments.
"We had a rocky start but we knew if we stuck in and got some trainings under our belt we'd come good," Mason said.
"We've got the team on paper and we've really prided ourselves on 'if everyone does their job, it will all come off' and that's what they've been doing.
"We've been having a good run and we played Woodbridge just the other week with only 13 (players) and that showed a lot of character."
Despite having no players on the bench, the Goannas fell just 10 points short against Woodbridge earlier this month and Mason is hopeful of having a stronger squad on depth for Sunday's semi.
Having multiple teams in grand finals would just be the icing on the cake.- Kaitlyn Mason
Depth and availability has also been an issue for the under 18s this season.
The side has been forced to play short regularly due to players missing because of HSC study commitments, injury, flood isolation and plenty more reasons. Despite that, the Goannas downed Castlereagh 36-18 last Sunday and finished in fourth place.
The 18s will now face the daunting task of playing the unbeaten and dominant Woodbridge for a place in the decider.
"We've had a few injuries which have been unfortunate but the girls who have turned up each week haven't been scared to put in the hard yards and I'm very proud of how far we've come this year with all the obstacles we've had to overcome," Mason, who coaches the side with Peta Powyer, said.
"It's made us stronger and if this is to be our last game this weekend, I know it will be a good one and the game will be played the way it should be. They've been great to coach."
The Ben Bruce-coached under 14s Goannas also impressed in the final round, running out rampant 36-0 winners while Dean Matthews' under 12s side played out a gripping 26-all draw with Castlereagh.
The under 12s now travel to Bathurst on Saturday to take on the Panorama Platypi in the semi-finals while the under 14s, 16s, and 18s all play Woodbridge in their respective matches at Wellington on Sunday.
The open side, which wrapped up the minor premiership by defeating Castlereagh last Sunday, will meet the Cougars for the second time in seven days in its semi-final.
While getting all five through sides to grand final day is an almighty challenge, Mason said any number of teams through to deciders will be worth celebrating.
"Having multiple teams in grand finals would just be the icing on the cake," she said.
"It's a competition that's come a long way over the last couple of years and there's a lot more talent and players in all the teams so getting multiple teams in the grand finals would be a bit unbelievable.
"But it would be pretty sweet to do."
The action at Wellington on Sunday will start with the under 12s match between the Vipers and Castlereagh at 9.30am while the open-age match will be at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.