After the first two rounds of the Western Women's Rugby League season, the Goannas under 16s sat at the foot of the ladder after two heavy defeats.
Co-coaches Kaitlyn Mason and Peta Powyer weren't too worried though as, for them, patience was the name of the game.
It's clear to see that approach was right, as the Goannas have rocketed quickly into contention after back-to-back wins over Woodbridge and the Castlereagh Cougars.
The win over the Cougars on Sunday at Coonamble was the best performance so far as the side ran out commanding 38-0 winners.
"The last two games we've put in some really good performances," Mason said.
"The first couple of rounds were a bit rough around the edges and it took a bit of time to gel but now we're going really well.
"From round one we knew we had a good team. We just had to get some training in and patience was the word for it.
"We knew we could get there and in the last two weeks everyone has done their job. It's been simple football."
Mason is adamant there's more to come as well, and the Goannas will get the chance to prove their credentials next weekend when they welcome a Panorama Platypi side which has also won its past two games to Wellington.
"We can definitely take it to the next level," Mason said.
There was plenty to like about the attack and the defence of the Goannas at Coonamble on Sunday.
Livewire hooker Zakiah Jenkins scored a double while halves Saxbii Shaw and Demi Owens also crossed.
The halves have developed a strong combination this season after playing under Mason in the South Dubbo league tag side this season, with Owens in particular shining in her first season in the tackle version of the game.
Shaw and Owens thrived as the young forward pack again set the tone for the Goannas.
Sala-Joy Camaira and Mahailee Gordon were singled out by Mason as players who "get us on the front foot time and time again".
"It was a really good win," Mason added.
"It was pretty hot out there at Coonamble and we had a few under 14s playing up but across the board everyone did their job.
"We've got three rounds to go in this bit of an extended season and that's going to benefit the girls. I can't wait to see where they go with it."
It was the younger sides which flew the flag for the Goannas at Coonamble.
The under 12s and under 14s also won on Sunday but in vastly different circumstances.
The under 12s played out a thriller and scored a narrow 22-20 victory while the under 14s were simply rampant and ran out dominant 52-0 winners.
An under strength under 18s side led for much of its match but understandably tired late in the contest and was beaten 38-22.
It was much of the same story for the Goannas' opens side, which suffered its first loss of the campaign.
With a host of regulars missing, the usually slick open-age side was handed a heavy 46-18 loss.
All sides will take on the Bathurst-based Panorama Platypi at Wellington next weekend.
