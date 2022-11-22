Daily Liberal
Narromine Race Club will host two meetings in just over a week after being impacted by rain this year

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
November 22 2022 - 2:30pm
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm has been one of several trainers to opt to do some of his trackwork at Narromine. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A pair of country racing clubs have stepped up to help out those in the industry after the recent flooding and cancellation of race meetings across Western NSW.

