A pair of country racing clubs have stepped up to help out those in the industry after the recent flooding and cancellation of race meetings across Western NSW.
Narromine and Mudgee's respective racing clubs have been hard at work over the last few weeks to host rescheduled meetings.
Narromine hosted a meeting on Tuesday last week after Wellington's track went underwater and racegoers will be in full force again on Thursday with more racing to be held.
Narromine's Shelli Hazzard said the club are happy to help out where they can after also struggling to host meetings in 2022.
"We haven't raced in over a year due to weather and other things, so we did host the Wellington meeting last Tuesday," she said.
"Now this is our normal meeting, it's our last scheduled one for the year but due to weather we are always open to hosting another one.
"There are a few clubs who don't have the capacity at the moment to host races, Racing NSW will re-allocate them to where they see fit."
Helping other clubs was an easy decision for Hazzard and the committee as places such as Cowra and Dubbo have helped them this year.
"One of our meetings was transferred to Cowra and another to Dubbo," she said.
"The one in September was the R U OK Day meeting so we had Sarah Masonwells organise Racing Mates to help out."
As well as hosting a pair of meetings in just more than a week, several trainers have headed out to Narromine to do their track work while Dubbo Turf Club's course is undergoing renovations.
Hazzard admitted there has been quite a bit of interest from trainers who have been keen to use the track such as Clint Lundholm.
"He has (used it) and Janelle Galea comes out too, our track is always open to any of the trainers who want to come and use it," she said.
"Dubbo race more than we do so sometimes they aren't able to get their track open and the young ones like to go around because it's a bit quieter."
Mudgee hosted Cowra's non-TAB meeting last Saturday after the latter's track was heavily damaged by floods which passed through the town.
Speaking to Racing NSW's media, Mudgee Race Club CEO Damien Toose said they know exactly how Cowra feel.
"We genuinely feel for our Cowra friends as we were in the same place a couple of weeks ago after the flooding in Mudgee," he said.
"We hope that they recover quickly, and the damage is minimal. Our thoughts are with the people of Cowra and their neighbouring towns.
"Many racegoers came out and supported what turned out a great race day."
A donation bucket was passed around at Mudgee's meeting with all the funds going to flood-affected areas.
The Mudgee Cup will once again be a qualifying race for The Big Dance after Racing NSW confirmed the schedule of the 30 races this week.
Mudgee's Cup is set to run on December 2 while Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Wellington, Forbes and Coonamble are also among those clubs listed to have qualifying races once again.
