Earlier this month a team of talented competitors from Dubbo traveled the New Zealand for the Kubo Ken Shi Kai- Gosoku Kai Butokukan Karate International Championships.
The Te-Ashi Kai-Shin Australasian Karate team made the trip to Rotarua on Saturday November 5, under the guidance of instructor Hanshi Mike Ireland.
Hanshi Ireland was extremely proud of the way the team performed as he knew before leaving Australia the competition would be extremely difficult and of high standards.
For him, it was rewarding to see the team rise to the occasion. The students were extremely busy on the day with some competing in many events such as Kumite, Kata, Weapons and team events.
The team finished the championships with 42 placings but the event was also about much more than that.
The team was fortunate to make a number of new friends while at Rotarua and they are staying in touch now, well after the competition.
The other point of pride for Hanshi Ireland was the compliments he received both at the time and continuing through to now back at home.
There has been plenty of positive feedback and comments about the team's presentation, etiquette and technique throughout their overall performance.
The team that represented Te-Ashi Kai-Shin Australasian Karate was: Dekoda Walsh, Maddison Ireland, Brodie Walsh, Macie Bayliss and Winston Munday with Lisa Barry, Lincoln Munday, Jackson Munday, Matrika Munday, Ben Cannon and Kenzie Ireland.
Since returning home, the work hasn't stopped and students have been back into training in preparation for their next level of grading.
