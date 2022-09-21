A pair of new additions have Souths Hornets captain Greg Rummans excited for the upcoming RSL Whitney Cup season.
Rummans will once again lead the Hornets in 2022/23 with the squad looking largely the same as last season but there are a few key changes.
James O'Brien will join the Hornets from Rugby as will Hugh Sienkiewicz who comes across from Macquarie.
O'Brien's decision to come to Souths was a surprise for Rummans himself and said the former Western Zone all-rounder liked what he saw towards the end of last season.
"James O'Brien is going to play, he might not play every week but we will see what happens there," he said.
"He likes to compete and I think he will enjoy playing alongside those guys as well."
The Hornets are a team on the rise and their skipper is hoping O'Brien's experiences are something the young players can tap into.
"He came along to Macquarie Club the other week and said g'day to a few of the guys," he said.
"It was his decision to go introduce himself to the younger guys and I thought that was pretty impressive.
"He's obviously played some good levels of cricket and so if he can rub off on some of those young guys then they will know they can compete here.
"They won't look back from there, they are all skilful players, it might not happen now but it will at some point."
Another year older, the young Souths side went without a win in 2021/22 but were close on a number of occasions and Rummans believes the group will make another step forward in the upcoming season.
"I think so, Ted (Murray) is looking very good in the off-season so hopefully he takes a couple of really big steps forward," he said.
"Hugh (Sienkiewicz) is going to come over and play with us as well, he'll be a good addition and similar age to Ted.
"They've had a bit of experience playing first grade, they'll dominate at some stage, it's just a matter of when."
The likes of Ted Murray, Lachie Rummans and Ryan Boland all showed signs of improvement last season, something Rummans hopes continues.
"Harry Roscarel is going to play first grade with us as well," he said.
"He's ready to make the step up, he's only 15 or 16 but I think he used to playing against older kids and adults.
"I don't see him having too many problems, we will field quite well and have a young fielding group."
NSW Country representative Matt Everett played for the Hornets last year but there is no word on the former Randwick-Petersham opener's plans for this season.
When discussing the side's goals for the season, Rummans has a pretty clear idea of where they need to be.
"Even though we didn't get results it was probably one of the more enjoyable years I've had," he said.
"They had a crack and they'll be a year older, hopefully, they can make the step up this year to be more competitive.
"Hopefully we can make the semi-finals."
As always the Hornets will have Adam Wells and Rummans in their side along with Gilgandra's John Kilby who has joined the squad full-time for this season.
No draw has been released for any of the Dubbo District Cricket Association competitions but play is expected to begin on October 8.
