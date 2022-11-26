Daily Liberal
Couture wins at Coonamble in a first for Wellington trainer Daniel Stanley

By Col Hodges
Updated November 27 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
Quickfire double gets Stanley off the mark as a trainer

Wellington's Daniel Stanley was thrilled to land his first winner as a trainer with Couture at Coonamble on Saturday and then he quickly made it a double when Darenay took out the following race.

