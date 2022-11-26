Quickfire double gets Stanley off the mark as a trainer

Wellington's Daniel Stanley was thrilled to land his first winner as a trainer with Couture at Coonamble on Saturday and then he quickly made it a double when Darenay took out the following race.
Travelling nicely in fourth position for Dubbo jockey Ken Dunbar when rounding the home turn, Couture ($15) wore down the $2 favourite Owhata Crumpet (Clayton Gallagher) to win by a short neck with Ellis Park (Jake Barrett, $8.50) almost six lengths away third in the Elders Class 2 Handicap (1600m).
The Stanley name is synonymous with racing in the western area and it was up in lights again shortly after when Darenay scored victory.
Ridden by apprentice Chelsea Hillier, Darenay came from near last in the Gray's Auto Electrical and Coonamble Auto Spares Class 2 Handicap (1300m) to give Stanley his double.
Inside the final final fifty metres there were several winning chances however Darenay ($10) burst through the pack to win by a long head from Miss Ash Star (Andrew Banks, $10) with the unlucky Stone (Tony Cavallo, $6) a short head away third.
Hillier had earlier won the Wardi Broking and Paragon Pastoral Maiden Handicap (1400m) on the Bryan Dixon, Gilgandra-trained Sizzling Love ($20), which finished well, on the outside, to gain a three way photo decision over Principal Belle (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $12) and Claude's Choice (Chelsea Ings, $51).
Apprenticed to Clint Lundholm at Dubbo, Hollie Hull had a winning double on the Lundholm trained Yallah Sunrise and Sin City Belle and has now outridden her 4kg allowance.
Following a runaway win at Bathurst, the Rodger and Nerida Atkinson-owned Yallah Sunrise again outstayed the opposition in the AGnVet Services Benchmark 50 Handicap (2000m).
Given a good run behind the leaders, Yallah Sunrise ($4.40) won by a length from For Da Boys (Madeline Owen, $6) and Golden Eclipse (Clayton Gallagher, $3.80 favourite).
Sin City Belle ($16) was also ridden in a handy position by Hollie Hull, before hitting the front and holding on to beat Order Of Merit (Andrew Banks, $6.50) and the leader Jewel Of The Clan (Jake Barrett, $14) in the Halcroft & Bennett and Swanny's Foods Benchmark 50 Handicap (1100m).
Bred by Rodger and Nerida Atkinson from Yeoval from their former good sprinter Beautiful Dapper, the Brett Thompson, Gulgong-trained Smart And Dapper (Mikayla Weir, $3.80) led throughout to win the GNF/Inland Petroleum Maiden Plate (1100m) by two lengths from Warrior's Spirit (Jake Barrett, $51) and Yehbut (Clayton Gallagher, $1.80 favourite).
Racing in this area is next the bumper Mudgee Cup meeting on Friday, December 2.
Mudgee Race Club's CEO, Damien Toose told Racing NSW the entire town is looking forward to a spectacular cup day.
"Everyone I've spoken with is excited about the cup and ticket sales certainly kicked off at a great pace," he said.
Nominations for that meeting will be released on Monday.
