The new year is nearly upon us and here at the Daily Liberal, we thought we'd give a list of some future superstars to watch out for in 2023.
To make this list, the young guns had to be under 23 which was the only requirement with some playing at the highest level while others are set to dominate locally.
Let's have a look at the 23 stars to watch in 2023.
Fuller could be in for another huge 12 months in 2023 after recently returning to Australia after riding with the IBCT team in Europe.
After racing against some of the best in the world, Fuller will be in action in January when she heads to the National Road Championships and is looking to take out the under 23 title.
The Dubbo cyclist was also named in the AusCycling emerging category, with the governing body identifying her as one to watch.
Dubbo athletics' future looks in good hands with Penman and the young man below on this list.
At just 16 years old, Penman has quickly become one of Australia's best young track across the 400m and 800m events.
A recent first place in the 800m at the Australian All-Schools, has Penman right in the frame for higher honours.
McAnaney will be hoping he can replicate some of his success from the past 12 months into next year after a stunning year on the track.
The Dubbo runner won gold in the under 15 boys 200m and 400m at the NSW CHS Championships before going on to win a silver and gold medal at the NSW All Schools.
Having recently competed at the NSW Senior State Age Championships Heats, Steele looks set to excel in the water going forward.
Steele picked up six medals from 10 events at the Swimming NSW Junior State Age Championships and will get a chance to race in his home pool early in 2023.
At just 16-years-old, Mitchell made history after winning at the biggest rodeo in Australia and who knows what is in store for him in 2023.
After speaking to the Daily Liberal back in August 2022, Mitchell was adamant he would return to Mount Isa once again to take on another challenge, this time as the defending champion.
The first of several athletes on this list who no longer resides in Dubbo but Coady is still someone to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.
Having moved to Sydney to further his cricketing career, Coady recently made his first grade debut for Eastern Suburbs and has made the most of his limited opportunities making a half-century in a T20 fixture.
With 12 months to learn of the likes of Easts and former Australian wicket-keeper Peter Nevill, Coady could take his game to a new level in 2023.
Another cricketer who has moved away from Dubbo, Larance is spending his time in Perth playing for Willeton in the Western Australia Premier competition.
Plying his trade alongside the likes of D'Arcy Short and Josh Phillipe, Larance has started the year on fire with the bat for his new side and even has been discussed about higher honours already.
Representing NSW and Australia, Burton looks to be a mainstay in the representative sides for the next decade at least and now has a few new teammates the Canterbury Bulldogs which may help them finally make the finals.
Hughes' 2022 was largely disrupted by injury but once she returns to full fitness, expect the right-armer to push for NSW and Sydney Sixers selection on a consistent basis.
After already representing both sides, Hughes is fortunate enough to have time on her side and expect big things once she gets back on the park.
Settree has set the Western Premier League alight in the last two years but will we see him again in 2023?
Having finished school in 2022, Settree may opt to move away but should he stay the midfielder will be key to Dubbo Bulls' success.
One of the best players in the competition, Settree has the ability to turn it on against anyone.
Football fans got a taste of what the Orana Spurs livewire can do in 2022 and we want more.
It was somewhat of a disappointing season for Spurs who narrowly missed the finals but Boney-Chillie has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Western Premier League.
Moore will head to Canberra in 2023 after signing with Gungahin United Football Club for the National Premier League season following a return to Australia.
Before her move, Moore will tour England and France as part of the Wanderers Australian Junior Girls Football side, becoming the next Dubbo footballers to play overseas.
A move to Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs looked on the cards for Lennon following the Peter McDonald Premiership season but the Forbes backrower will remain at home in 2023.
Having recently been named in the Western Rams provisional squad, Lennon and the Magpies will be looking to go back-to-back in 2023.
Fing has spent his off-season with the Bulldogs in Sydney along with Seaun Stanley Jr and could also feature in Shane Rodney's Western Rams under 18s side in 2023.
Still eligible to play under 18s next year, Fing could also be a chance to play first grade throughout the season.
The Dubbo Rhinos' best talent enjoyed a wonderful 2022 and could be on the move next year.
After helping the Rhinos make the preliminary finals, O'Malley became arguably the side's most important player and was rewarded with a NSW Country Colts spot as well.
Should he take the field for Doug Sandry's side in 2023, then a premiership does not look out of the question.
One of the more established young stars on this list, Barber's return to the track at the end of 2022 was brilliant.
A big 2023 awaits the sprinter after he was named in the AusCycling podium potential category, a group that puts him in the line for a host of successful international meets going forward.
A dual-code star, Ryan was an easy addition to this list after starring for Dubbo CYMS, Dubbo Roolettes and the Goannas, winning competitions with two of those sides.
A key figure in the CYMS and Roolettes premiership defence for 2023, Ryan is shaping up as one of the most talented athletes across the rugby codes in Dubbo.
Draper's move to Dubbo has many around Group 11 excited to see what she can do in 2023.
A Group 11 representative in 2022, the former Parkes Spacecat will be one of the most exciting players to watch next year.
A Dubbo Kangaroos star on the rise, Ambler made his first grade debut in 2022 and looks set to push for a spot in the side next year.
After helping lead the Dubbo Colts side to a title, Ambler and the likes of Campbell Watts will be hoping they can provide a youthful spark to the Roos.
One of two Dubbo basketballers who have taken their talents to America along with Bek Dallinger, Raidaveta is emerging as one of the most exciting Australian talents.
Playing for Weber State, Raidaveta has played 12 games so far this season and has improved each game.
A member of the GWS Giants under 16s squad, Smith could be the first player from Dubbo to make the AFL.
Still, with several years before he is eligible for the draft, Smith has the opportunity to show his skills to the GWS staff and impress scouts who will be keeping an eye on the Dubbo footballer next year.
A jockey on the rise, Galea only recently rode in his first race but it had been a long time coming.
With picnic meetings taking place all across the state next year, the apprentice jockey will have no shortage of rides and it won't be long until he gets his first win.
Another established member of this list, Everingham enjoyed his best Dunlop Super2 Series result in 2022 and also got the opportunity to drive in the Bathurst 1000.
Ahead of another huge season, Everingham looks to be a strong chance of taking out the title in 2023 after finishing fifth this year.
