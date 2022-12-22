Danny Barber almost couldn't have dreamed of a better return to the velodrome than what he experienced last weekend in Melbourne.
Competing at the National Omnium and UCI Kerin, 125th Austral Wheelrace and National Madison Championships in Melbourne, Barber took out a bronze medal for the flying 200m.
Breaking the elusive 10-second barrier, Barber became likely the quickest rider in Dubbo Cycle Club's history and admitted the weekend as a whole went pretty well for him.
"It was pretty good, it had been a long while since I'd done some racing," he said.
"I haven't done much over the previous year so it was good to get and do some, I got some PBs (personal best) as well means I can't be disappointed."
Barber crossed the line with a time of 9.929 seconds, with a loud crowd showing their appreciation to the Dubbo cyclist as he had just achieved, something he greatly appreciated.
"It was good to get a bronze medal in my first race for a while, even though one of them got disqualified," he said.
"That's just part of racing so I was pretty happy with it."
The Dubbo cyclist was recently named in the 'podium potential' category by AUS Cycling, something which means the governing body of the sport believes Barber has the ability in the future to finish on the podium at an international event.
With such a big future ahead of him, Barber said it was quite incredible to be named as part of such an elite group.
"It's a part of the Australian Cycling Team, I'm in podium potential so I'll move up when I hit the times," he said.
"The podium squad is the final one so for the sprinters there are four males in my category and four more above me.
"It's a pretty good feeling, growing up being from Dubbo and now being at the calibre of these athletes feels pretty good."
Barber isn't the only one from Dubbo making his presence felt in the sport after Kurt and Dylan Eather both also riding in Melbourne.
Haylee Fuller recently returned from Europe and was named in the AUS Cycling 'emerging' group, now having been identified as a future talent of the sport.
While he may young, Barber was a like an older brother when discussing the Dubbo trio's recent success.
"Haylee has been overseas for a lot of the year racing in Europe and seeing Kurt and Dylan join a new road team in Australia for the National Road Series is great," he said.
"Kurt got third in the national Madison which was good to watch while I was down there."
