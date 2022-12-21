Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn has all the confidence in the world his gelding Knife's Edge can win the Coonabarabran Bowling Club Showcase Cup.
Lunn will be one of several Dubbo trainers to travel north to Coonabarabran to contest their biggest race of the year over 1600m, with Knife's Edge ($8.50) in with a strong chance of taking home the Cup.
After managing to win two of his last four races, Knife's Edge can cause some problems his trainer believes.
"The race has fallen away, it's pretty strong with some Sydney contingents in it, they've accepted all of those," he said.
"The top one has 62kgs on it with a 93 benchmark so it probably gets in a bit lighter than I thought, you think it would have more weight than that.
"They've put 54 kgs on his back (Knife's Edge), the horse is going well, he ran a good race in town the other even though he got beaten by four lengths.
"They got home in the last 600m quicker than any other race on the day, when you are back giving them seven or eight lengths you aren't going to win."
Lunn seems to have himself a quality gelding in Knife's Edge, with wins at Dubbo and Newcastle respectively will the horse has also ran at Warrick Farm and Rosehill since coming to the trainer.
A fourth-place finish in his last start at Warrick Farm, drawing barrier two and a step down in weight has Lunn full of confidence.
"He's drawn a good gate to get a soft run, I'm going there and giving him a great chance to win the race," he said.
"He won a couple then went in that 2000m race where he made a few runs but got checked. When he went back down for the mile race, they like I said, cruised in front and sprinted home when you are giving them a few lengths.
"I watched it with a few blokes from Sydney stables and they said 'he can't win', he still got to the line well to finish.
"But it's a different story here with 54 kgs on his back plus a good gate, he's near home and hasn't got to travel four or five hours to get down there."
With some rain moving around the Central West, the trainer is still adamant the gelding should perform well regardless of the conditions.
"I give him a great chance, it all depends on that day, " he said.
"There is a bit of rain around apparently but that won't hurt him, he likes the heavy and dry tracks.
"The horse is going well so I'm pretty confident."
Mikayla Weir will be in the saddle for Lunn on Friday afternoon while his brother Dar will have Praline run in the feature race as well.
Last year's Mudgee Cup winner, Not Negotiating as well as Wild Rocket and Cheptegi will also be in action.
Earlier in the day, Dar Lunn's Classy Rebel will be looking to return to form in the Imperial Hotel Cup Day Showcase Sprint (1100m).
The eight-year-old gelding has not won a race since November 2021 at Warren and looks like an outside chance of claiming a victory due mainly to carrying a heavy weight.
Friday's race meeting will begin at 1:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
