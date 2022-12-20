When progressing through the ranks of a representative career, there's probably no better mentor than one that's won two NRL premierships.
For the Western Rams under 18s side, they have exactly that with former Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles player Shane Rodney at the helm.
Having coached Orange Hawks this year, and continuing on with the role in 2023, Rodney decided to keep himself busy in the off-season with the Rams' representative program.
"I just wanted to be involved there with helping the next generation come through," he said.
"If I could help some progress or enhance their footy then there was a passion there to do that.
"An opportunity came up with the Rams and I have the link there with Penrith ... it's an opportunity I'm looking forward to, I understand it's a challenging role with the Western region being so spread out and you don't get a lot of time with the players to prepare for the season but that's a challenge I'm looking forward to."
Having previously played for Penrith, Rodney the perfect choice considering the affiliation between the Rams and Panthers.
The NRL premiership winners have worked closely with Western division in the lead up to the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups with staff watching over the Western Cubs (under 14s) in early November along with hosting a coach the coaches session.
Rodney's time with the Panthers lasted from 2002 to 2008, which included the 2003 premiership.
The former second-rower admitted systems have changed from his playing days, however coaching St Mary's in the Sydney Shield competition in 2019 means he's more than familiar with how the Panthers are run today.
"The Penrith coaches came out and were running drills, I've been coaching some that stuff for a while since St Mary's had an affiliation with Penrith," he said.
"It's not so much about your coaching, it's the terminology (that's consistent across the board) so the players understand the same language you're talking.
"You coach how you coach, it's just a lot to do with terminologies - if kids are lucky enough to progress (to the Panthers) then they're on the same page. That's what it's all about with those guys, it was good having them out here.
"(For the coach the coaches day) we went down and sat in and watched some of their sessions and how they did certain drills. Everyone got some great ideas out of that as well which was great for the partnership between Western Rams and Penrith."
For Rodney's Laurie Daley Cup side, its first match will be a trial against Northern Tigers on January 14 at Denman.
Having already completed four combined sessions at Bathurst, Dubbo, Wellington and Parkes along with satellite sessions outside of that, the coach is excited by the potential list of players pulling on the dark green jersey.
"I've already seen throughout trials and training there's some talented kids there I'm looking forward to working with," he said.
Western Rams' first competitive match in the Laurie Daley Cup will be against Macarthur West Tigers at Carrington Park, Bathurst on February 5.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
