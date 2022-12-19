Daily Liberal
Wellington Race Club will host their annual Boxing Day meeting again in 2022

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
December 20 2022
Wellington Race Club will host their annual Boxing Day meeting just more than a month after being affected by floods. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Just more than a month after experiencing flooding at their beloved track, Wellington Race Club are now preparing to host one of its biggest meetings of the year.

