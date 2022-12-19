Daily Liberal
The first Western Girls Inter-Town Stage 1 cricket day was held at Lady Cutler Oval on Sunday

Tom Barber
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 9:30am
Current Sydney Sixers and NSW Breakers bowler Emma Hughes was in Dubbo over the weekend to attend a skills day at Lady Cutler Oval. Picture supplied

The next generation of Western female cricketers got the opportunity to continue their journey on Sunday at Lady Cutler Ovals.

