After 14 starts, Bernforme has finally broken through for his maiden win at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday.
The five-year-old gelding trained by Dar Lunn showed impressive speed towards the end of the Triple M Dubbo CG & E Maiden Handicap (1100m), taking the win by more than a length.
Ridden by Anthony Cavallo, Bernforme ($17) now has a win to his name and the winning jockey thought the race about well as they could have hoped for.
"He was always going to get back, a lot of speed in the race helped it," he said.
"It was just a matter of winding him up and giving him a free run which he did, he mowed them down pretty easily."
Coming into the race, Bernforme has run well over his last two starts at Dubbo and Bathurst respectively but had yet to capitalise and take a victory.
Jumping out of barrier seven, the gelding got off to a measured start as Suomenlinna ($19) lead the field through the opening stages of the race.
The whole field showed great pace on the track rated a Good 4 as they headed around the final turn before Compelling Truth ($1.30) looked to push up on the inside and took the lead.
From there, Cavallo and Bernforme also found some speed as they made a move out wide before eventually kicking away from the rest of the field to storm home with the win, the gelding's first of his career.
Trained at Dubbo, Bernforme is no stranger to the conditions at Dubbo and Cavallo believes you couldn't have asked for a better day as the sun shined down on the track.
"It's beautiful, there is a bit of a headwind so the first half of the race we had cover then we got going in the second half and we blew them away," he said.
"He's got ability, he just needs to get things right. He had a bit of a barrier mishap last time, he's come good."
For Cavallo, he is no stranger to riding winners but Monday's race victor was a special one for the jockey.
"It always feels good to ride a winner, it was a good effort by Dar (Lunn)," he said.
"He's been persistent with him, I think he probably had two years off."
Later in the day, Paul Theobald's Ultra White ($41) took out the Clint Lundholm Racing F & M Maiden Handicap (1100m).
Jake Pracey-Holmes was in the saddle for the win which is also Ultra White's first career victory.
Brett Robb's Hardly The End ($6) ran second well ahead of Dauntless ($21) trained by Michael Lynch.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
