Dar Lunn's Bernforme won his maiden race at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Anthony Cavallo rode an early winner for Dar Lunn on Monday afternoon at Dubbo Turf Club. Picture by Belinda Soole

After 14 starts, Bernforme has finally broken through for his maiden win at Dubbo Turf Club on Monday.

