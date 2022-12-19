Pinnington Cup TOTW: Narromine teammates combine to pull of an amazing win

Bowlers dominated the final round of the RSL Pinnington Cup before Christmas but several batters made their mark under pressure.
Narromine and South Dubbo both produced remarkable fightbacks after being in serious trouble early to win their respective matches.
Elsewhere, the Newtown Demons defeated their clubmate the Ducks while RSL Colts White will have bragging rights over RSL Colts Red.
Newtown United also made light work of a brave Rugby side at Pavans Oval.
After five interesting matches, let's have a look at who stood out from the round.
Masonwells got his chance to open the batting on Saturday and made the most of it against clubmates RSL Colts Red.
The left-hander hit 93 off as many balls to help get his side off to a flying start with the bat, setting 238 for victory.
Masonwells also chipped in with the final wicket of the match, taking 1/4 as RSL Colts White were bowled out for 165.
He may have batted at number nine for Narromine on Saturday but Smith deserves his spot at the top of the order in this team.
Smith along with the man below piled on the runs against Macquarie on Saturday in what looked like an entertaining innings.
Smith made 88 not out off just 67 balls hitting five sixes and as many fours to help Narromine post 9/243 before bowling out Macquarie for 69.
Take a bow Dan Battishall.
Coming to the crease with his side on 7/57, Battishall and Smith combined to hit the Macquarie bowlers all over Dundas Park on Saturday.
Battishall made 92 for his side before eventually being caught off the bowling of Justin Gavin but his innings was enough to help get Narromine to 9/243.
Batting at number eight, Battishall hit seven fours and four sixes during his innings which last 94 balls before he also took two wickets.
The first of a couple of familiar faces on this list.
Farrell helped guide the Demons home on Saturday with a big win over the Ducks at Lady Cutler 4, hitting 56 not out in the successful run chase.
Opening the batting alongside Clay Neale, Farrell had to contend with some tight bowling early before combining with the man below to chase down 122 with relative ease.
The win for the Demons keeps them in the fight for the first spot at the Christmas break.
In one of the best all-around performances of the round, Heath destroyed the Ducks with both bat and ball.
Heath cleaned up the tail for the Demons with the ball taking 4/19 to help bowl the Ducks out for 122.
With the bat, Heath came to the crease with the Demons 1/0 before combining with Farrell. Heath finished with 69 not out off just 62 balls, hitting 10 fours and six in his innings.
Another youngster who produced a fine performance on the weekend.
Bourke along with Matt Ellis nearly got the Cougars over the line on Saturday at Lady Cutler 3 but it wasn't enough in the end.
Bourke made a fine 64 against South Dubbo as they attempted to chase 155 but ended up falling two runs short.
Since returning to Dubbo, Bourke has been on fire with the bat in both of his games and could play a big role for the Cougars after Christmas.
One of the performances of the round.
Morgan saved South Dubbo from a near-certain defeat on Saturday against CYMS. Coming to the crease with his side on 6/28, Morgan hit 78 not out from 83 balls as he and Mick Fraser (20) combined to help get Souths back into the match.
Eventually, the Hornets were bowled out for 155 but Morgan's knock was enough to get them to a competitive total. Making his day even more special, Morgan took 2/28 from eight overs with the new ball as Souths held on for a narrow win.
The third player from this match to be on the list.
Cusack ripped apart his former club with the new ball, taking 5/18 to feature on this list for the second time in as many weeks.
The right armer removed two of Souths' top five batters to leave the Hornets in trouble early before the young man above stepped up.
Cusack also tried his best with the bat at the end of the game, finishing nine not out as Souths hung on for a narrow win.
Playing in just his third game of the season, Thewma made his presence felt on Saturday against Macquarie.
The opening bowler made the most of the Dundas Park conditions to take 4/11 from five overs to help bowl Macquarie out for 69.
Thewma also managed to pick up the big wickets of Ian Marchant and Jason Green during his spell.
One of the few players to get four wickets over the weekend but George should hold his head high after a solid outing on Saturday.
Opening the bowling alongside Cusack, George took 4/24 from his eight overs to help Souths' top-order collapse.
George removed the dangerous Mark O'Donnell and Adam Wells as CYMS produced one of their best performances with the ball for the season.
An RSL Pinnington Cup veteran, it was only a matter of time before Wheeler made an appearance on one of these lists.
The RSL Colts White paceman took 5/30 against his clubmates as they fell well short of their target of 238.
The win for Wheeler's side moves them into sixth on the ladder, equal with Narromine but the two teams are still nine points behind South Dubbo.
