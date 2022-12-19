Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kelly Cup TOTW: Pair of centurions punish the bowlers ahead of Christmas

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Skinner made a defiant 72 not out for Newtown Tigers. Picture by Belinda Soole

Two centuries and some impressive bowling performances headline the latest round of RSL Kelly Cup action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.