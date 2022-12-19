Kelly Cup TOTW: Pair of centurions punish the bowlers ahead of Christmas

Two centuries and some impressive bowling performances headline the latest round of RSL Kelly Cup action.
CYMS Green and White both won their respective matches while Macquarie White lost their first match of the season.
Macquarie Blue, RSL Colts and Newtown Kings all made big totals as did Narromine.
Let's have a look at the best players from last weekend.
Against his former club, Newbold had a day out.
Opening the bowling for his side, Newbold took two crucial wickets before turning things on with the bat. Alongside his opening partner in this team, the pair punished the Newtown Tigers bowlers as they successfully chased down 203 with ease.
Newbold's innings of 63 from 68 balls helped set up the chase for CYMS Green as they moved in reach of a top-three spot on the ladder.
A man who has been on this list before and probably will be again at some point this season, Larance helped dominate Newtown on Saturday.
Opening the batting alongside Newbold, Larance hit 75 off just 58 balls, an innings that included 12 fours and a six.
The pair put on a 145-run partnership for the opening wicket as CYMS Green won by seven wickets at Lady Cutler South C.
Deebank was a man on a mission on Saturday against Newtown Strikers, making his second century of the season.
Deebank entered the crease after his side lost an early wicket but played with complete freedom, hitting 132 from 107 balls to help RSL Colts make 8/255.
In reply, Newtown Strikers struggled to get any momentum going in their innings, eventually being bowled out for 138 as RSL Colts took a comfortable win.
The second centurion on this list, Singh was at his brutal best when coming up against his Newtown clubmates.
The Kings met Rhinos at John McGrath 2, with the former taking a comfortable seven-wicket thanks to Singh's 111 not out.
Singh's century came off as many balls as the Kings chased down 201 with more than four overs remaining to take their fifth win of the season so far.
In the losing side, Kabir did all he could to get the Rhinos over the line.
Coming to the crease with his side 4/53, Kabir made 89 off just 60 balls in an innings which featured 18 fours.
Unfortunately, Kabir's innings was one of the only bright points for the Rhinos as they lost their match against Kings at John McGrath 2.
The Newtown Tigers skipper and club president wound back the clock in a big way on Saturday in his side's loss to CYMS Green.
Skinner made a wonderful 72 not out off 80 balls as his side posted a competitive 9/203 from their 40 overs.
The Newtown veteran's knock included 11 fours and three sixes as he played his best match of the season albeit in a losing side.
The Tigers now slip out of the top two thanks to CYMS White's win but still remain in the hunt for top two spot when the break finishes in mid-January.
One of the younger members of his side, Chaseling produced a match-winning performance for CYMS White on Saturday.
Taking on South Dubbo, Chaseling made a crucial 36 not out batting at number nine to help guide CYMS White to 9/208.
With the ball, the youngster took 3/13 off three overs as restricted things when it looked like South Dubbo was starting to get on a roll before they eventually ran out of overs.
The win for CYMS White means they stay in the top two, trailing Macquarie White on points.
The perfect partner for the man below on this list.
Flemming's four-wicket haul helped Narromine upset Macquarie White on Saturday in a win some people didn't see coming heading into the break
Flemming's spell of 4/24 included the wicket of Macquarie White skipper Mark Wallace for just eight.
Narromine's third win of the season puts them into ninth place on the ladder, a victory behind Newtown Rhinos.
But there is no doubt the side will take a lot of confidence out of Saturday's performance and could be a side to watch in 2023.
The only bowler in the competition to take five wickets over the weekend, Hammond led the way for Narromine.
Defending 202, Hammond took 5/24 from his eight overs against ladder-leaders Macquarie White.
Hammond along with Flemming took regular wickets to rip through the Narromine top order especially, eventually bowling the competition heavyweights out for 100 at Lady Cutler South A.
Another selection for the cult hero of South Dubbo, Crampton was brilliant in a losing side.
The spinner ripped through CYMS White's middle order to take figures of 4/28 from eight overs as the side made 9/208.
Unfortunately for Crampton, he couldn't take the final wicket for his five-for but nevertheless still bowled well.
In reply, South Dubbo got close to the target but in the end, lost regular wickets during the middle overs to finish 8/182.
Following Deebanks' heroics with the bat, McGirr shined with the ball in hand.
Defending 255, McGirr took 4/13 from eight overs in a spell which immediately got the Newtown Strikers on the back foot.
McGirr's second appearance on this list was without a doubt what RSL Colts needed against a Newtown Strikers side who have struggled to get going so far this season.
The win for RSL Colts moved them into seventh place on the ladder, equal on points with Newtown Kings and CYMS Green at the Christmas break.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.