A container which floated down the Bell River has Wellington Soccer Club holding their breath after the town was hit with floods on Monday evening.
Based down by the river at Pioneer Park, Wellington Soccer Club has operated out of their precinct without any dramas for some time now but has been affected by floods twice in 2022.
Following the latest flood, the club's container full of equipment was picked up and washed downstream, eventually coming to a halt on a nearby riverbank.
Club president Peter Lewsam is hoping the equipment inside the container is still salvageable.
"I think the first step will be to find out where it is and who's property is on," he said.
"We will need to try and get in there with a crane so we can lift it.
"We've got a ton of gear in it, it's got basically everything the football club owns in it.
"It's got line-marking equipment and mowers."
With their clubhouse also being hit by water, Mr Lewsam admitted the organisation are no stranger to witnessing floods.
"The last time it flooded there it got up about eight inches but didn't move," he said.
"It was watertight, we went in after the water went down and everything was perfect.
"We are holding some hope that it hasn't taken any water on board and we can just relocate it.
"Failing that it could be a total loss too, in that case, we would be up for about $30,000 in losses but we aren't going to know in the next week."
READ ALSO:
Just a few hundred metres down the road, the Wellington Race Club experienced their own flood dramas.
After their meeting on Sunday was abandoned, the club were preparing the track for a possible opportunity to host something later this week but it wasn't to be.
Club officials woke up early on Tuesday morning to find the track's grandstand completely surrounded by water.
The race club's secretary Dale Jones said there had been some water damage to the TAB area and a few other places.
"We had water on about six metres of the outside of the grass track for about 150 metres," he said.
"It hasn't done too much damage there but we've had a lot of water through our tie-up stalls which will take a lot of cleaning.
"We had a look at the track this morning, it had a metre of water come across."
After floods around Orange, Wellington was hopeful to be able to host the former's meeting this weekend by Mr Jones said it won't be the case.
"We were a chance of actually hosting the Orange race meeting this Friday because it is in doubt," he said.
"But the water comes across the shoot, we still could've held that meeting and not run 1400m races.
"There is a section of that shoot where the water went to and it's just too wet to race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.