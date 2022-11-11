There is no doubt Sunday's race meeting at Wellington will be a special day for the Stanley family with three relatives all set to compete against each other.
Siblings Ashley and Will Stanley will ride in the KFC Wellington & Forbes Class 1 Handicap (1100m), with the latter riding for their father, Peter.
With both his kids in the final race of the day at Wellington, Stanley said there is also a third family member who will ride in the race.
"It is special for him (Will) to ride for me and Ashley as well, they've done a wonderful job since getting their licences," he said.
"Then you've got young Jett who is my twin brother's boy. It's all in the family, my daughter will be there strapping.
"It's all coming together, it's a shame they might not race."
A veteran trainer, Stanley admitted Sunday has the potential to be a historic day for his family.
"I'm thrilled to see the kids all here together, it will be very competitive if they do race against each other," he said.
"The three of them have got rides in the last race here so that will be great.
"Different generations all hitting the track, you've got a brother against his sister plus their first cousin.
"It's a pretty big situation for the Stanley family."
Rain hit Wellington late in the week and more is forecast to hit the town on Sunday which may put the seven-race meeting in jeopardy.
Wellington hasn't hosted a meeting since July, mainly due to the wet weather.
Stanley has just a single chance at his home track in Military Star and it's a runner he is still yet to really figure out.
"I've got one runner in, she's showed me some ability and has won a race before," he said.
"I'm just experimenting with her at the moment, I need to know if she is going to toe up at the line even though she has won a race.
"I've only given her the two starts and young William ride for me, she's 101 to one but she shouldn't be that sort of price."
Punters may have Stanley's mare as an outside chance but the trainer himself believes people shouldn't read too much into what the favourites are.
"Not on these country tracks, anything is likely to pop up and win," he said.
"You see good horses get beat out here and then go win a bigger race somewhere.
"It just comes down to the day and what suits the horses."
Earlier in the day, Dar Lunn and Brett Robb will both have chances in the Tony Cowan Memorial Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m).
Lunn's Praline will be hoping to convert a recent placing into a win after drawing barrier four.
Hammoon Star is in a similar situation for Robb after finishing second last start.
Sunday's racing will begin at 1:50pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
