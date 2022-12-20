Daily Liberal
Western Plains Outlaws under 15s defeated ACT Barons at No.1 Oval in the NSW Youth Championships

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Western Plains Outlaws batter Cooper Giddings made a century at No.1 Oval on Monday afternoon. Picture by Tom Barber

A stunning century to Dubbo's Cooper Giddings has helped the Western Plains Outlaws get off to the perfect start in the NSW Youth Championships.

