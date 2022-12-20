A stunning century to Dubbo's Cooper Giddings has helped the Western Plains Outlaws get off to the perfect start in the NSW Youth Championships.
Giddings' century headlined the opening match of the week for the home side as they defeated ACT Barons by 140 runs at No.1 Oval.
Making things even better for the Outlaws, they backed up Monday's win with a victory in their opening T20 game at Lady Cutler 3 the following day.
Speaking on Tuesday after the opening two wins, Giddings downplayed his century and felt it was a team effort.
"It was a bit scratchy first up but then I started to get going," he said.
The youngster combined made 106 from 85 balls, a knock which included 12 fours and two sixes as the Outlaws made 8/297 from their 50 overs.
Giddings wasn't alone in the run-scorers list with Cooper Townsend (50) and Ewan Moody (66 not out) both making vital contributions.
Townsend and Giddings occupied the crease for an extended time, with the latter saying it was an enjoyable experience before a runout occurred.
"He got some runs as well as yesterday before I burnt him, well that's what he thinks," he said.
In reply, ACT Barons struggled to put together regular partnerships as several of the Outlaws bowlers took wickets when needed.
Andrew Ridge claimed figures of 3/29 while Archie Morgan and Finn McLeod took two wickets each.
Moody and Townsend also capped off a fine match taking a wicket apiece as ACT were bowled out for 157.
Taking on Greater Southern Marlins on Tuesday morning, the Outlaws were off the game with the ball early, bowling several wides before tightening things up during the middle overs.
Moody was the star with the ball on this occasion, taking 3/14 from four overs while Morgan (2/17) also took multiple wickets.
The Marlins finished their overs with a competitive total of 9/123 but the Outlaws got off to a flying start in their chase.
Townsend (17 off 12 balls) and Giddings (22) both fell early trying to be aggressive before Moody (20) followed them back to the sheds.
With his side 3/74, skipper Ollie Orth took it upon himself to guide the Outlaws home, making an impressive 36 not out while McLeod (21) also chipped in.
After their second win in the carnival. Giddings said the group is enjoying each other's company.
"It was good to win yesterday (Monday) and then come here this morning to win the first T20," he said.
"It's a good group, we've got a good mix of blokes here together."
While they weren't at their best with the ball against the Marlins, Giddings believes the squad did well to fight back after a tough start.
"The boys weren't on line straight up but then bowled really well," he said.
"We got them back to 123 which was better than what we thought after the first few overs.
"Ollie (Orth) got us home with a good captain's knock then a few of the pitched in to help."
The side's second game on Tuesday produced another win, this time against ACT Kings.
Moody (28) top scored for the Outlaws who struggled to get the runs flowing against some tight bowling to be bowled out for 109.
In reply, the Kings came up against a determined Outlaws attack, with Ridge taking 2/12 late in the innings to restrict ACT to just 5/99 from their 20 overs.
The wins mean the side has won all four of their matches so far this tournament with just two days to play.
