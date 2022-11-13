If Garry Lunn needed any more indication of the talent of Knife's Edge, it came when the trainer spoke to jockey Jason Collett after the gelding won at Newcastle on the weekend.
"Saturday grade," were Collett's first words to the Dubbo trainer after Knife's Edge scored a brilliant victory in the $120,000 Highway Handicap (1800m) at Newcastle Jockey Club.
Knife's Edge made it two wins in as many starts for Lunn when winning Saturday's country feature by a commanding four lengths.
Lunn isn't one who makes trip to metropolitan meetings all too often. He admits he's probably only had a handful in the past five or 10 years but he's got a handy knack of getting a result when he does hit the road.
"I gave him a chance," Lunn said.
"I don't go to those races unless I think I'm a chance. I don't go down there just for something.
"The other day I went down to Sydney with a horse (Careering Away at Warwick Farm on October 29) and he ran third.
"I've only taken a few horses down in the past five or 10 years and they've all run respectable. A few seconds and thirds and he won."
Lunn is now working towards the $150,000 Country Classic at Rosehill on November 26 with both Knife's Edge and Careering Away, who will go around at Scone on Monday afternoon.
Since I've had him he's only improved.- Garry Lunn on Knife's Edge
That event is over 2000m and Lunn has no doubt Knife's Edge will be able to get through that trip after winning over 1600m and 1800m in his first two starts since arriving at Dubbo.
Knife's Edge started racing in Victoria, competing at tracks like Moonee Valley, before making the move the Tamworth stables of Luke Morgan.
Morgan, who remains one of the two owners along with James Carolan, scored one win over 2200m at Dubbo with Knife's Edge before sending him to Lunn with a record of two victories in 21 career starts.
"He's come up and pulled up well so I've got no qualms with him," Lunn said, before looking at the Country Classic.
"They're only country horses and it's worth $150,000 and races like this only come around once a year.
"On his win yesterday and the way he raced, he'll be up there in the thick of things."
After jumping from gate 12 at Newcastle on Saturday, Collett and Knife's Edge ($27) settled third from last on the rails and stayed there for much of the trip.
At the 800m mark Collett felt he was firmly in the race and when he rounded the bend and saw nothing but clear air in front of him, he hit the button.
Smooth Esprit ($7), racing for fellow Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm, faded after leading much of the trip and Knife's Edge caught them napping as he raced clear along the rails.
He went on to win by four lengths to earn $55,000 in prize money for Lunn and connections.
"Since I've had him he's only improved," Lunn said.
Saturday's win was also a thrill for Lunn's grandson, Barry, who also made the trip to Newcastle.
Garry said the crowd at Newcastle on Hunter race day was the biggest by far teenager Barry had been around but the young gun soaked it all in and even got the chance to take part in some interviews.
The win was also a special one given Knife's Edge was wearing the Carolan colours made famous by champion country galloper King Rex in the early 2000s.
King Rex spent much of his career with Tom Mulholland at Dubbo and won the famed Ramornie feature at Grafton in 2005 while he also raced at Melbourne and in Queensland, earning more than $500,000 in prizemoney in the process.
Lunn was due to race at Wellington on Sunday but overnight rain resulted in that meeting being postponed, with the hope being it can be run on Tuesday.
Lunn will be in action at Scone on Monday with both Careering Away and Honeywine.
The first race there will jump at 1.15pm.
