Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn scores Highway win at Newcastle with Knife's Edge

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 13 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Jason Collett and Knife's Edge power towards victory in the Highway Handicap event at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images

If Garry Lunn needed any more indication of the talent of Knife's Edge, it came when the trainer spoke to jockey Jason Collett after the gelding won at Newcastle on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.