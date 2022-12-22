The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s are one win away from taking out the NSW Youth Championships southern pool in Dubbo.
The group won their T20 match early on Thursday morning against Southern Districts at Lady Cutler 2 by 10 wickets after a Cooper Giddings and Townsend masterclass.
Opening the batting, the pair successfully chased down 115 within 13 overs to book an exciting battle with Illawarra Highlanders for the title.
The Outlaws kept things tight in the field to keep Southern Districts to 7/115 before their opening batters exploded.
Giddings narrowly outscored his fellow opener after making 58 not out from 43 balls while Townsend hit 54 off just 34 balls to give the Outlaws a chance at the title.
The Outlaws met the Highlanders on Thursday afternoon with the match still going at the time of printing.
On Wednesday, Townsend's innings of 95 not out helped lead the side to a six-wicket win over Murrumbidgee at No.3 Oval.
Chasing 192, the Outlaws chased down the runs in just 42 overs with Townsend and Tom Glasson (43 not out) starring.
Earlier in the day, Andrew Ridge and Archie Morgan both fired with the ball but some wayward bowling kept the opposition in the match.
Morgan finished with figures of 4/35 while Ridge's leg spin proved a nightmare to face as he took 3/35.
At Lady Cutler 2, the under 14s Outlaws also enjoyed a win over Murrumbidgee.
Josh Penhall's 4/11 was the key as the Outlaws bowled their opponents out for 145 a total which proved not enough.
Harvey Marchant (55) and Ashton Deebank (63 not out) impressed with the bat as the home side reached the target in just 34 overs.
On Thursday, the under 14s boys struggled with the ball in their opening match as Southern Districts made 3/127 from their overs.
The run chase for the home side never really got going as they lost regular wickets to eventually being bowled out for 99.
Deebank (32) and Marchant (25) did their best with the bat but Southern Districts were just too good in the end.
Meanwhile, at Wellington's Rygate Park the Outlaws under 13s struggled with the bat and bowled for 74 before Murrumbidgee chased down the runs in 20 overs.
Eamon Moody continued his good form on Thursday with the bat, making 41 for the Outlaws as they finished their 20 overs on 5/110.
In reply, all the bowlers were on fire with Harry Yelland taking two wickets while Christian Artery, Cayden Metzeling, James Mansour and Billy Baldwinson also picked up a wicket each.
Max Hazell 2/17 chipped in with two late wickets as the Outlaws held on for a nail-biting two-run win at Bicentennial Park.
All three teams face Illawarra Highlanders in the final T20 match on Thursday afternoon.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
