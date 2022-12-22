Daily Liberal
Western Plains Outlaws under 15s are in the hunt for the NSW Youth Championships crown

Tom Barber
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Western Plains Outlaws bowler Rupert Mason and his side enjoyed a good win on Wednesday. Picture by Belinda Soole

The Western Plains Outlaws under 15s are one win away from taking out the NSW Youth Championships southern pool in Dubbo.

