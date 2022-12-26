Daily Liberal
Dubbo will host the NSW Youth Championships for the next three years

By Newsroom
December 26 2022 - 12:00pm
Dubbo will once again host the NSW Youth Championships for at least the next three years. Picture by Belinda Soole

More than 1,000 spectators, players and officials have made their mark in Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine after the recent NSW Youth Championships southern pool.

