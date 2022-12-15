Racing is in Sebastian Galea's blood and now the 17-year-old has taken the first step in his career as a jockey after riding two runners at Cobar last weekend.
Galea rode Leviticon for his mother, Janelle, on Saturday before picking up a third place on Peter Kirby's Her Call at Cobar's non-TAB meeting.
Making the day even more special, Saturday was also Galea's birthday and the apprentice jockey said it was a day he will remember for a long time.
"It was pretty good, I can't really explain the feeling really," he said.
"It's something I have been waiting for my whole life, the day finally came on my birthday as well."
Galea is under the training of Connie Greig for his apprenticeship and admitted getting his first ride took a long time after covering hundreds of kilometres last week in an effort to start his career.
"Everything took forever to get my license, last week was pretty hectic," he said.
"I went to Bathurst on Tuesday, Kembla Grange on Wednesday, and Queanbeyan as well just to get everything to happen.
"It takes a while, I've done nearly two years of track work."
Greig took out the picnic final at Dubbo earlier this year and Galea believes it is the area he will look to operate in.
"I'll stay at the picnics, I can't see myself getting weighed down," he said.
But looking ahead, the apprentice jockey is unlikely to add to his career starts until February next year.
"There is a break now until February but from there everything kicks off again," he said.
"There is a race meeting nearly every weekend after that.
"I'll go to every meeting possible before the picnic final next year."
Apprentice jockeys usually have to complete four years of barrier trials, track work and races among other checkpoints before they are fully qualified.
Having known Galea since he was a boy, Greig admitted she was quite impressed to see just how far the 17-year-old has come since beginning to ride.
"From where he has been, he's come so far," he said.
"It's not as easy as people think, you'd be surprised with how many people think they can ride and can't.
"You soon sort out in the early days if they can ride."
Racing will continue in the Central West leading into Christmas and the New Year with several meetings to be held.
Warren will hold races on Friday before Dubbo does the same on December 19 with Coonabarabran hosting their Cup meeting on December 23.
Wellington's annual Boxing Day meeting will once again go ahead as well as Gilgandra's Cup day on January 2.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
