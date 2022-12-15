Daily Liberal
Dubbo-based apprentice jockey Sebastian Galea rode his first two career starts at Cobar last weekend

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Apprentice jockey Sebastian Galea rode his first career runners last weekend at Cobar. Picture by Tom Barber

Racing is in Sebastian Galea's blood and now the 17-year-old has taken the first step in his career as a jockey after riding two runners at Cobar last weekend.

