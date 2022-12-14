Daily Liberal
Dubbo will host six regional or state-level sporting events over the next three months

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:35am, first published 5:00am
The Western Plains Outlaws will be in action next week at the NSW Youth Championships in Dubbo. Picture by Alexander Grant

As many as six massive sporting events will make their way to Dubbo over the next three months as the city prepares to host some of the best young athletes in the state.

