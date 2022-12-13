He may have only had one start to date but Clint Lundholm is hoping Quasimoto can turn into one of his stable's finest runners.
The two-year-old gelding will be in action at Wyong on Wednesday when he contests the Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic (1100m).
After a third-place finish last start at Newcastle, Lundholm felt it was a pretty simple decision to send him down to Sydney to run in the $200,000 race.
"He deserves his chance, I thought he went super in that race, to watch the races at Randwick on Saturday, the second horse in that race come out and won the Nursery while the winner ran third," he said.
"It puts a bit of form behind our two-year-old heading into Wednesday's race."
Not many trainers from around Dubbo opt to take horses down to Sydney so early on in their careers, instead normally waiting until they mature and start to win country races.
READ ALSO:
But Lundholm and the rest of his team admitted they saw a lot of potential in Quasimoto early on in putting him to work.
"He is only a two-year-old but as soon as we started the preparation he showed that he was going to be a quick horse and an early two-year-old," he said.
"We've always had a wrap on him, we got him at the Magic Millions so we wanted to contest.
"We are lucky enough to have gotten there, a lot of horses his age don't stand up that early and it's quite hard to do it out in the bush.
"We don't get the luxury as they have in the city with their trials and facilities but still we manage and it's just exciting that we can take a horse down there for a race like this."
Grant Buckley will be in the saddle on Wednesday but the gelding will have to overcome a wide barrier draw for the race, something his trainer wasn't very happy to see.
"That was devastating to see him draw so wide, heading into a race like that you want all the favours," he said.
"We got none and have drawn the car park but we can go back from that alley, go straight across the fence to sit on the backend of them.
"Who knows if we get a bit of luck down the straight he might be able to poke his nose through and run a great race for us."
Quasimoto ($31) looks like an outside chance due to his wide draw with Michael Freedman's Mach Ten ($3.20) the favourite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.