Clint Lundholm's Quasimoto will run in the Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic on Wednesday

By Tom Barber
December 13 2022 - 11:30am
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm will take the talented Quasimoto to Wyong on Wednesday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

He may have only had one start to date but Clint Lundholm is hoping Quasimoto can turn into one of his stable's finest runners.

