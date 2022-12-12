Kelly Cup TOTW: Kabir puts the foot down while Macquarie White trio pile on the pain

A blistering century and some fine performances with the ball headline the round's top performers as we move closer to the Christmas break.
Newtown Rhinos, Macquarie White, Macquarie Blue, CYMS White and Narromine all won their matches on Saturday with some players showing their skills in a big way.
Macquarie White move further clear at the top of the table after CYMS White defeated Newtown Tigers, a result which means the latter two sides now share second spot.
Let's have a look at the weekend's top performers.
One of the performances of the season so far.
Kabir was at his brutal best for the Rhinos in their emphatic win over RSL Colts on Saturday at Bob Dowling Oval.
Batting at number three, Kabir hit 166 off just 93 balls including 32 fours and three sixes to help his side make 9/275 after being 2/4 at one point.
In reply, RSL were brave but still fell well short, being bowled out for 188 in 30 overs.
Haling produced the second-best batting performance of the weekend and thoroughly deserves his spot at the top of the order in this side.
Opening the batting alongside Archie Gough, Haling hit 89 off 102 balls to help Souths make 7/208 from their 40 overs before backing it up with the ball in their match against Newtown Strikers.
Newtown struggled in the run chase to be 5/150 at one point before the live scoring stopped in the match.
The first of three Macquarie White players on this list, Perera was exceptional on Saturday against Rugby.
With his side 3/69, Perera combined with Tom Durrant to set about building the innings, something they did extremely.
Perera was eventually dismissed for 77 but his innings helped make things for the man who followed him to the crease.
In reply, Rugby was bowled for just 98, well short of the 285 runs they required for victory.
Following Perera's dismissal, you could forgive Hollman for getting out cheaply chasing quick runs but it wasn't to be.
Hollman hit 58 not out of just 34 balls including launching two sixes to go along with seven fours during his time at the crease.
Off the back of Macquarie White's three half-centurions, they were too classy for Rugby.
The win for Macquarie White also keeps them in first place with an eight-point advantage over Newtown Tigers with a single match to play before Christmas.
The third and final Macquarie White player, Durrant played a less aggressive role than his two teammates above but was still great.
Coming to the crease with his side in a bit of trouble, Durrant played his role perfectly to make 65.
Combining with Perera and Hollman at different points, Durrant's innings were another big reason why Macquarie White won their eighth game of the season.
In what looked like a tricky chase for Macquarie Blue, Shields batted with ease on Saturday against CYMS Green at John McGrath 1.
Chasing 176 for victory, Shields hit an unbeaten 78 to help side reach the total with more than four overs remaining.
Earlier in the match, CYMS Green was bowled out for 174 with Heath and Kyle Larance top-scoring for their side.
Saturday's match between CYMS White and Newtown Tigers always looked like it was going to be a thriller prior to a ball being bowled and it didn't disappoint.
Chasing 146 for victory, Neill anchored the innings for CYMS White, hitting 53 off 70 balls to help get his side over the line by two wickets.
The win for CYMS White moves them level with Newtown ahead of the final round before Christmas this weekend.
A stand-out in the losing Rugby side, Richards showed his all-around class.
The left-armer took 3/24 early with the ball as Macquarie White made 6/284 before firing with the bat.
Richard made 61 batting at number five, even batting with his son Carter during the innings.
Unfortunately for Rugby, it wasn't their day as they were bowled out for 98 inside 30 overs.
In the same match as the man below, Hammond's afternoon was a bit better as he came away with the win.
Opening the bowling for Narromine at Dundas Park, Hammond finished with excellent figures of 2/12 from eight overs including a pair of maidens to have Newtown Kings on the back foot early.
Hammond's spell had the Kings 3/38 after a run out claimed the other wicket, it was the first session which seemingly set up the win for the home side.
In a close finish, Hammond also finished one not out in a match his side won on the last ball.
They may have not won the match but Singh was great against Narromine at Dundas Park on Saturday afternoon.
Singh took the new ball for the Kings, finishing with impressive figures of 3/17 from eight overs including the wicket of Bart Goodman.
But unfortunately for Singh and his teammates, Narromine scraped home on the last ball of the match to win by a single wicket at home.
While his side may have conceded 275 runs on Saturday, McGirr can hold his head high.
The left-armer took a wicket early in the match before Kabir piled on the runs, however, he still managed to pick up the impressive figures of 5/40 from seven overs.
With his side needing a miracle to win, McGirr also struck a handy 29 off as many balls to keep RSL Colts in the fight right until the end.
