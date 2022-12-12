Pinnington Cup TOTW: Souths pair shine as Groen rips through RSL Colts White

Several experienced players stood up for their respective sides over the weekend while a young gun ripped through one of the competition's best sides.
Newtown United, Macquarie, Newtown Ducks and South Dubbo all scored vital wins as did CYMS.
Macquarie and the Ducks remain in a tight battle for first place on the ladder with only a week to go until the Christmas break.
Newtown United's captain led from the front on Saturday in a big way against defending premiers Narromine.
Chawla hit a classy 80 off as many balls at Lady Cutler 4 to help his side successfully chase down Narromine's total of 185.
The United skipper didn't do everything on his own with Shubham Sharma (45 not out) also playing a vital innings.
Saturday's win for United is just their third of the season and keeps them in touch with a spot in the top four.
After his side ripped through RSL Colts White's batting lineup, Morgan played the anchor role for Macquarie and got them over the line with ease.
Chasing 109 for the win, Morgan's knock of 44 not out helped Macquarie manage a nine-wicket win at Lady Cutler 2.
He may have only hit four fours in his innings but Morgan's innings was one Macquarie needed in what could have been a tricky run chase.
Another week, another selection for Smith.
The RSL Colts Red opener provided the only positive for his side in their heavy defeat to Newtown Ducks on Saturday.
Smith hit 57 off just 66 balls for Colts Red before he was removed by James Nelson in an innings which saved face for his side.
RSL Colts Red went on to be bowled out for 93 with one Ducks bowler taking six wickets (more on that later) but without Smith, the match could have been a lot quicker.
With his side only needing 94 for victory, Kempston exploded on Saturday at Lady Cutler 1.
Opening the batting, Kempston hit 40 off just 18 balls including four fours and three sixes to get his side's run chase off to a flying start.
His dismissal may have started a mini-collapse but the Ducks did enough to scrape home in a five-wicket win.
Following their win, the Ducks still remain at the top of the ladder by a single point ahead of Macquarie.
The South Dubbo veteran turned the clock back a few years for his beloved Hornets on Saturday.
Taking on Newtown Demons, Wells made 77 not out as South Dubbo made 6/201 from their 40 overs.
Batting at number four, Wells his 10 boundaries during his innings and was a big reason why his side won after dominating one of the better bowling attacks in the competition.
A longtime Narromine star, Reid did all he could for his side on Saturday but it wasn't enough in the end.
Batting first, Reid made 46 from as many balls for Narromine as they were bowled out for 185 against Newtown United.
Several Narromine players got starts but none really went on with it as United took regular wickets on their way to a comfortable win.
A brilliant all-around performance from Cusack helped CYMS score their second win of the season on Saturday.
Cusack was economical with the ball against Rugby at Lady Cutler 3, taking 3/21 from his eight overs before backing it up with the bat.
Needing 181 to win, CYMS were in trouble on 7/114 before Cusack combined with Matt Ellis.
The right-hander hit 47 not out to help get CYMS over the line with just three balls remaining.
The performance of the round for this week has to go to this man.
Against his former club, Groen took 6/16 from eight overs to tear through the RSL Colts Red batting lineup on the Ducks' way to a massive win.
After James Nelson took an early wicket, Groen removed Matthew Keenan soon after before returning later in the innings to take five more scalps.
However, cricket is a wonderful leveller and unfortunately for Groen, he managed a second ball duck in the Ducks' successful run chase.
After playing first grade last weekend, O'Brien returned to second grade on Saturday and made his presence felt.
Bowling second change, O'Brien picked up figures of 4/38 from his eight overs as he helped bowl out RSL Colts White for just 109.
Lachlan O'Connor and Nathan Collis were also impressive with the ball but O'Brien's haul led the way for Macquarie as they scored yet another win.
Take a bow, Archie Morgan.
The youngster was seriously impressive on Saturday in his side's win over Newtown Demons.
Following Adam Wells' innings, South Dubbo needed to defend 201 to win and Morgan got them off to a dream start.
The Souths young gun took 4/11 from five overs as he tore open the Demons' top order to set them on the back foot early.
The Demons never really recover from the loss of early wickets and were eventually bowled out for 105.
One of several United bowlers to do his job, Wadhwa deserves his spot on this list following a fine spell on Saturday.
Playing against Narromine, Wadhwa took 3/33 including the prize scalp of Reid as he helped Newtown rip through the defending premiers' middle and lower order.
Amarbir Singh also picked up three wickets as the United bowlers showed their class on the way to an impressive win against one of the competition's best sides.
