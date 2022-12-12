The Western Plains Outlaws have started their under 15 NSW Youth Championships off with a big win over their biggest rivals on Sunday.
Taking on Central West at Bathurst's George Park 1, the Outlaws successfully chased down 236 for victory after Cooper Pullen hit a century earlier in the day for the home side.
Outlaws coach Wes Giddings believes his side set up the win inside the opening session of play, with the new ball bowlers doing their job upfront.
"It was quite pleasing, I think it's the first time we've beat them in the age group," he said.
"It was good to get a win especially after the start we had with the ball, Archie Morgan got two wickets and bowled his first spell for only four runs which got us in the right spot especially because they've got a bit of depth.
"Cooper Pullen and Hayden Griffith put on a really good partnership, we had a couple of opportunities that we could have taken that we didn't then they put 237 on us which is a bit disappointing because there about 5 for 30."
Central West won the toss and chose to bat first but were in real trouble at 5/43 before Cooper Pullen and Hayden Griffith combined.
The pair compiled a 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Griffith was caught for 57 off the bowling of Andrew Ridge.
Pullen stayed level-headed and eventually went on to make an unbeaten 105 which helped Central West finish their 50 overs 9/236.
Archie Morgan (3/30) and Ridge (2/15) were the pick of the bowlers while Finn Macleod and Joe Nicholson both took wickets also.
In reply, the Outlaws got off to a patient start before Griffith trapped Ben Grimson in front for nine.
Cooper Giddings and Cooper Townsend both showed good signs with the bat but the latter soon fell for 28 to leave the Outlaws 2/67.
Giddings kept attacking with the bat and found a suitable partner in Joe Nicholson as the pair piled on the runs in the middle session.
Nicholson was eventually dismissed for 32 before Giddings fell for a briliant 97 which gave Central West a chance at victory.
But Tom Glasson showed a lot of maturity, hitting 23 not out to help guide the Outlaws home with more than eight overs remaining.
After his side successfully chased down a strong score, Giddings believes the opening partnership between Grimson and Townsend set up the run chase.
"They are batting really well, the openers pretty much got through the opening spell which was very important," he said.
"It allowed for the other guys to bat really well, Cooper (Giddings) and Joe Nichlson's partnership really set up the win.
"We got the job done quite easily in the end which was pleasing."
With the platform set by the openers, the Outlaws coach had a lot of faith in his top order who powered away in the middle session.
"When we had the first drinks I said 'if we can not lose too many wickets and get around 150 that would put us in a good spot to challenge at the end'," he said.
"I think we ended up being 200 by the next drinks break, that middle session of batting really blew them out of the water."
The Outlaws now will return home and rest up before they host the remainder of the under 15s southern pool next week with six matches to take place over four days.
Lady Cutler and Victoria Park will host the matches, with Giddings mentioning the Outlaws will even get a chance to play a special fixture on Dubbo's premier cricket ground.
"The boys are lucky enough to get to play a day-nighter at No.1 Oval so they are all pretty excited about that," he said.
"It's a bit of advantage playing at home but there is good cricketers coming from all over.
"Sometimes there isn't too much of an advantage but it is good that most of them get to sleep in their own beds at night."
