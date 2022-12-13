Western Zone has held on for a pair of nail-biting wins in their opening two matches of the McDonalds Country Colts carnival.
A mixture of rain and heavy wind caused havoc for the players at Queanbeyan on Monday with Western's 6/153 good enough, in the end, to win by Duckworth-Lewis after their opposition also finished on 153 but were bowled out on the final ball of the innings.
The win got Western's campaign off to a flying start against last season's winners thanks to some brilliant batting by skipper Blake Kreuzberger and Anthony Atlee.
Dubbo trio Ted Murray, Fletcher Hyde and Hugh Sienkiewicz all departed early in the 23 over-a-side clash before Atlee combined with his Western captain.
The pair put on a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket before Atlee departed for an entertaining 44 off just 27 balls, an innings which included eight fours and one six.
Wickets continued to fall regularly after Atlee's dismissal but Kreuzberger continued on his way and batted through the remainder of the innings to finish 43 not out off as many balls while Ryan Goodsell chipped in with 11 not out.
Western needed to break through early with the ball and did so with Lachlan Rummans opening the bowling, a decision which had an immediate impact when he had Leo Hunter caught for a second ball duck.
Fletcher Tarry and Jakome Roberts-Charlton put together a strong partnership before the former was bowled by Goodsell for 33.
Tyson Deebank was the next Western bowler to make a breakthrough as he removed Roberts-Charlton for 38 with Hyde taking the catch.
From there, Western took regular wickets including two for no runs which evidently helped them win the game.
The squad returned to the field for a pair of T20 fixtures on Tuesday, taking on Illawarra in the morning at Brad Haddin Oval.
It was the same story on Tuesday morning as Atlee fired to make 41 as Western stumbled to 7/116 batting first but the best was yet to come.
Illawarra got off to a flying start in the run chase as Willoughby Watson and Bailey Abela made the most of some loose bowling before Deebank removed the former for 23.
Rummans then chipped in with a wicket of his before Western went on a tear.
Illawarra lost another quick wicket thanks to some clever bowling from Connor Whale before requiring nine runs off the final over of the match.
Fortunately for Western, Whale kept things tight in the final over conceding just six runs to win the match for his side.
Following Tuesday morning's win, Western was comfortably at the top of the table with two wins from as many matches.
At the time of publishing, Western were 3/69 off 11 overs chasing 6/138 Riverina had made earlier in their second match of the day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
