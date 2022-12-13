Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Zone won their opening two McDonalds Country Colts carnival matches in Queanbeyan

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Zone batter Anthony Atlee top scored for his side in their opening two Country Colts matches. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Western Zone has held on for a pair of nail-biting wins in their opening two matches of the McDonalds Country Colts carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.